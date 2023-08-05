Caneel Bay Update: NPS Announces Future Plans for Resort Development

Good Afternoon everyone! I hope that all of you have been well…I have absolutely missed sharing the stories of St. John with you! When this one hit the interwebs last week, I was so excited to be able to report back to you on the new developments in the Caneel Bay story. In March, the National Park Service concluded the second public comment period in regard to the fate of the Caneel Bay Resort, stating that they would release the results by late Spring. In the true spirit of Island Time, we finally received word from them last week about the completion of the Caneel Bay redevelopment and management environmental assessment (EA) and their decision to move forward with the development of overnight accommodations at Caneel. But this time with more emphasis on public access, conservation and potential community collaboration.

These public comment periods are coordinated by the NATIONAL Park Service and they are required to read and intake every comment submitted. During this second comment period, a total of 1,122 comments were received and 13.5% of those comments were from folks based in the Virgin Islands. In reading through a lot of the posted comments (you can read them all at the end of the full report), there are some definitive differences in opinion. Many submissions leaned towards an exclusive resort with limited or no public access. Some were highly in favor of no re-development of the land and keeping it fully open to the public. In short, there were a lot of weigh-ins from both sides.

First, let me get you all up to date on the public comment periods that have led to where we are now. In a nutshell:

The first public comment period on the future development of Caneel Bay concluded in February of 2022 and featured four options for the community and visitors to weigh in on. Alternative A – Enhanced public access, recreational opportunities, resource protection and park operational efficiency, while re-establishing a world-class overnight experience at a luxury resort. Alternative B – A similar management approach to Alternative A, except the resort area is expanded (ie, less public access). Alternative C- A similar approach to A and B but with the exclusion of public access. No visitor services would be provided at the site for non-resort guests, and the NPS would not provide a community space at the Caneel Bay area. Alternative D- (No action alternative) The NPS would not issue any permit, lease or concession contract. The NPS would minimally restore the site to allow for safe access by visitors through existing roads and trails, including safe access to beaches.

The second public comment period (Caneel Bay Area Redevelopment and Management Environmental Assessment) which closed in March of this year, whittled the options down to Option A (No action taken) or Option B (Redevelopment of overnight accommodations).

Again, this is a very brief synopsis, but if you want a full catch up you can find the article about the first comment period here and the second comment period here.

Two other items worth mentioning here are that the Retained Use Estate (RUE), the Rockefeller agreement about management of the land and accommodations at Caneel Bay, expires on September 30, 2023. Upon the expiration of this document, the land should revert to management under NPS. BUT, in June of last year, EHI Acquisitions, a subsidiary of the current management company who took over the RUE in 2004 (CBI Acquisitions), filed a lawsuit against the United States Government that, in a nutshell, claims quiet title to the Caneel Bay land, docks, improvements to the property, etc. Even though, much of it still remains damaged under their management since the storms of 2017.

In September, US Attorney, Delia Smith, filed a motion to dismiss the claim and EHI filed a response. Currently the two sides are in mediation with a possible court hearing scheduled for October 16 (yes, after the RUE officially expires). So, even though NPS has a course of action planned currently, things are still kind of a mess on the legal side of things and the situation could shift yet again. My apologies for keeping this section brief, but if you are interested, you can read more about the initial lawsuit here.

Phew. Now that’s all out of the way, let’s take a look at the decision and the planned process for redevelopment.

NPS heard and incorporated the need for ensuring greater public access, promoting a National Park Service experience, protecting the special resources at Caneel, and strengthening the local economy with high quality jobs. We look forward to creating the best possible future for Caneel Bay and the people of St. John and the Virgin Islands. The selected Alternative B identifies planned future use areas zoned for hotel lodging, public beach access, conservation, NPS interpretation and programming, and potential community and/or partnership spaces within the Caneel campus. – NPS Park Planning

Now, in looking at the map below, the day use/public access area (blue zone) is a bit expanded from what it was previous to 2017 with the addition of public beach usage of Caneel Bay Beach and Little Caneel (the beaches to the immediate left and right of the dock). Additional public access zones can be found within the green and orange areas on the map with the resort accommodations falling into the purple section.

Day-Use Zone (Blue) : Visitors, including residents of St. John, will be provided access to several beaches within the Caneel Bay area for recreation/day-use. In this zone, visitors will be provided amenities to enhance the visitor experience.

: Visitors, including residents of St. John, will be provided access to several beaches within the Caneel Bay area for recreation/day-use. In this zone, visitors will be provided amenities to enhance the visitor experience. Conservation Zone (Green): All Park visitors will be able to connect with the natural areas of the Park through pedestrian access on some existing roads and trails throughout the Caneel Bay area. This zone will be managed by the NPS.

All Park visitors will be able to connect with the natural areas of the Park through pedestrian access on some existing roads and trails throughout the Caneel Bay area. This zone will be managed by the NPS. Interpretive/Engagement Zone (Orange): All visitors will have an opportunity to have a national park experience by engaging with the NPS onsite, including through an NPS visitor contact station. Visitors will be encouraged to learn about the site’s history through interpretation of cultural sites, including the archaic, colonial, and post-emancipation era sites.

All visitors will have an opportunity to have a national park experience by engaging with the NPS onsite, including through an NPS visitor contact station. Visitors will be encouraged to learn about the site’s history through interpretation of cultural sites, including the archaic, colonial, and post-emancipation era sites. Lodging Zone (Purple): Visitors will be provided an overnight experience commensurate with storied legacy and site history of Caneel Bay. The overnight experience will be that of a twenty-first century eco-resort.

But there is, once again, more to this story. You all remember the environmental contaminations found on the Caneel Bay land, correct? Well, NPS is going to have to clean up all of that AND the storm debris in an environmentally safe and effective way PRIOR to public access or redevelopment. So, it could be a long time before we see any true changes out there. As stated on the NPS website, “No firm timetable exists for public access, but the NPS will prioritize providing limited beach access to the public once conditions allow.”

However, there are a few quick takeaways I’ve gathered after conversations with “people in the know” and reading the full Finding of No Significant Impact NPS document dated July of 2023, that I am pretty excited about.

The historical and cultural significance of this particular parcel of land is so incredibly important to the people of the Virgin Islands. And the land at Caneel Bay has never, yes never, undergone a complete archeological survey. According to the Programmatic Agreement Between NPS and the VI State Historic Preservation Office NPS will identify the historic properties on this land, some of which will likely be eligible for the National Registrar of Historic Places. A complete archeological survey will be conducted on all areas of interest.

While the clean-up may be a lengthy process, it will be conducted by NPS standards and regulations, reducing the negative impact on our island’s environmental resources and protecting the cultural and historical resources on the Caneel Bay lands.

This is where we are at present. I’m sure as the window closes on the expiration of the RUE there will be more news and public announcements about next steps. And we will be sure to let you know what they are as soon as we do!