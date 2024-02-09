Cruz Bay Music Presents: The 6th Annual Jam Festival Kicking Off March 7th

In 2024, St. John remains true to its reputation as “The Jam Band Mecca,” a title coined by JamBase, a digital music magazine. Fresh into the new year, Cruz Bay Music has announced their 6th annual VI Jam Fest. Scheduled for March 7th-9th, the festival is hosted by the iconic Windmill Bar, which is known for its spectacular views of Pillsbury Sound.

And guess what? In a world of soaring music ticket prices, the VI Jam Fest will be free. No tickets, no complications – it’s the exemplary way Love City once again demonstrates its commitment to giving back to the community.

With past performances by prominent artists such as Chali 2na, Zach Deputy, Shwayze, and Passafire, the Jam Fest is notable for bringing in a multitude of different talent to St. John. The lineup this year features some recurring favorites like Fortunate Youth, The Easy Riders, Erin Hart, Bubba Love, Slide Bayou, and Victoria Leigh. Joining this stacked lineup will be reggae powerhouse Kyle Smith and psychedelic rock bands Patsy and the Heavy Set, Blac Rabbit, and The Little Things. Heavy influences of reggae, psychedelia, and progressive rock will be on the forefront at this year’s Jam Fest, and I for one cannot wait!

In addition to the music, Moe from Lightbrush Productions is returning to bring sight to sound with 3D projection mapping. Accompanying the music with creative visuals that will be projected onto the Windmill, attendees will get to enjoy a truly immersive experience.

And bonus, if you’re visiting St. John, or a local looking for a staycation during the festival, Neptune’s Lookout offers weekend camping.The Lookout is about a quarter of a mile above Windmill Bar and takes #campingwithaview to the next level. More information about camping packages and additional festival info can be found here.

Also, taxis will be routinely coming by the Windmill to pick and drop people off, so there is consistent transportation until 10pm!

All photos are courtesy of VI Jam Fest