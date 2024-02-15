Avoid Third Party Booking Fees: How News of St. John Villa Rentals is Changing the Game

Good Morning! News of St. John Villa Rentals – our platform that helps villa owners and renters avoid third party fees – is celebrating one year.

We launched the site because it’s already expensive enough to take a vacation between travel, accommodations, food, and activities.

Our goal in creating newsofstjohnvillarentals.com was to help folks avoid those hefty third party fees when booking a place to stay on St. John.

Over the past year, our platform has exceeded expectations, connecting travelers with property owners directly, without taking a commission or charging a fee for this service.

We make it easy to search based on the parameters of your vacation, allow you to see amenities, photos, pricing, and availability of potential options, then fill out a contact form to get in touch with the property directly.

We now have close to 100 villas that are part of our site and we are continuing to expand.

The site is clean, simple, and user friendly.

Browse various properties, their locations, number of beds/baths, and average pricing to find the ones that match your needs.

After you click on a property you’ll be able to view more photos and amenities to confirm it’s a good fit.

From picturesque cottages to lavish villas, News of St. John Villa Rentals offers an array of accommodations to suit every preference and budget. Our user-friendly interface allows travelers to explore listings with ease, providing comprehensive details and pictures to aid in decision-making.

Gone are the days of third party booking. With News of St. John Villa Rentals, travelers can connect directly with property owners or managers, streamlining the booking process.

If you’re a property owner and would like more information on how to be listed on our platform, please send us an email at [email protected].

Whether you vacation to St. John and are looking for short term rentals, or own a villa on St. John, we hope you’ll find the platform of value!