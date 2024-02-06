Business Spotlight: Top-Notch Pizza and Innovative Cocktails at Lovango Rum Bar

Good Morning! If you’re in search of a cool spot in Cruz Bay to chill out, listen to live music, and enjoy some great pizza and drinks, check out Lovango Rum Bar. We recently wrote about the national artists they’ve been bringing in, but even if late night concerts aren’t your scene – it’s a go-to place for fantastic pizza, creative cocktails, and an awesome vibe, especially as the sun sets.

First things first, the pizza here is a must-try. Known for serving some of the best pizza in St. John, Lovango Rum Bar offers a range of Neapolitan-style pizzas with both red and white sauces. They’ve got the classics covered, and for the adventurous, there are some unique toppings to try out. The quality and taste are consistently top-notch. Click here to check out their menu.

Lovango Rum Bar Pizza

When it comes to drinks, they have a wide range of handcrafted cocktails, many which utilize their signature Lovango Rum. The ‘Island Espress-Oh!’ cocktail stands out, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better espresso martini on island. Rather than vodka they use Lovango Dark and Butterscotch Rum.

Island Espress-Oh!

The Skull Fracture is also a crowd favorite. This Lovango Dark Rum drink is applewood smoked and you get to open it up right at your table.

To kick off every evening at Lovango Rum Bar, they have live music sessions during sunset from 4:30-6:30pm. As you enjoy your pizza and sip on your cocktail, you’ll be treated to some great tunes on the patio. The combination of good music, a relaxed atmosphere, and the stunning backdrop of the ocean makes for a perfect evening out.

Erin Hart Sunset Session at Lovango Rum Bar

Check out their full music and event schedule for February.