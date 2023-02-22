Business Spotlight: Spend the Boat Day of Your Dreams with Sunshine Daydream!

Good Morning, Good Morning! We all know that there are a TON of power charter boat companies operating out of St. Thomas and St. John, right? And when it comes time to choose which company to invest your one day on the water with, the choices can be way past overwhelming (especially if it is your first time!), correct? Ok, well, today I’m going to help you narrow down your selection of charter boat operators for your next trip around the USVI or the BVI. Sunshine Daydream Charters is owned and operated by someone who has spent a decade on St. John, the entire team of Captains are extremely knowledgeable about the Virgin Islands and the waters that surround us and, with four uber comfortable twin-hulled power boats to choose from for your day, they can accommodate any size group from two to forty-two!

First, let’s meet the team. Rob Woodworth, owner and operator of Sunshine Daydream has decades of experience on the water and years of accumulated knowledge about St. John. A 100-Ton Master Captain and Certified PADI Dive Instructor, Rob spent several years on Maui working on a 58-foot catamaran and in the scuba industry before eventually moving to St. John and starting Sunshine Daydream in 2015. In between his stints on the sea, he lived in Colorado where he satisfied his outdoor recreation itch as a “Professional Ski Bum.” But, as they say, the ocean was calling and so he landed here in Love City.

Captain Lee has been working on sail and power boats in the Virgin Islands for more than ten years but has lived all over the world, supporting himself via aquatic professions. If there is anything you could ever hope to know about the sea, Captain Lee will be your ultimate guide!

Captain Joel has spent 27 years working on the beautiful seas surrounding the Virgin Islands! During his first decade on St. John, he sailed catamarans and raced monohull sailboats, honing his sailing skills and knowledge of the local waters. He expanded his Captaining skills working on luxury mega yachts for the next five years and returned to full-time living on St. John, driving power boats here for the past four years. In short, everything boats is his specialty and Captain Joel will have a ton of interesting stories from the sea to share with you!

Captain Nicole was born and raised on St. John and is a former competitive surfer and sailor with years of experience as a surf and ocean safety instructor. If you are looking for an inside look at the Virgin Islands from a local’s perspective, Captain Nicole has you covered!

All three of these incredibly experienced Captains have their Coast Guard Certified 100 Ton Master Captain License and, no matter which you end up with for your day on the Caribbean Sea, you are guaranteed off the beaten track destinations and a wealth of knowledge about the islands and the sea.

Now, the boats! Sunshine Daydream operates three 32-foot luxury World Cats (max of 12 guests), all of which are newer models (post-2020) and Sunny D (max of six guests), a 28-foot World Cat. Combined, this one company could accommodate any large group for a day of fun and zipping around the USVI and BVI! But, with Sunshine Daydream’s approachable pricing, a private trip for two is absolutely attainable!

All four of the boats feature fuel efficient twin Yamaha engines (300HP on the 32-foot boats and 200HP on Sunny D), comfort, stability, spacious deck areas for lounging, a swim ladder for ease of entry after a leisurely float or strenuous snorkel, dry storage, a Clarion Bluetooth Sound System, a Yeti cooler stocked with ice and water, top of the line snorkel gear and all of the Coast Guard required safety equipment to ensure a safe (and FUN!) day at sea!

Oh, and all three of the 32-foot World Cats are currently operating in the BVI! So, when you book with Sunshine Daydream, you have your choice of exploring the incredible local waters of the USVI or bouncing around the BVI for a day of sight-seeing and hitting up your favorite watering holes. Sunshine Daydream offers both USVI and BVI full day trips and sunset charters in the USVI daily.

Ok, so here are the details on the trips:

32-foot World Cats

BVI Full Day Trips (8AM-4PM) $1295 for up to six guests Additional guests are $50 per person (Max 12) $75 per person customs fee (cash only) Passport required

USVI Full Day Trips (9AM-3PM) $975 for up to six guests Additional guests are $50 per person (Max 12)

Snorkel/Sunset Cruise (3:45-Sunset) $550 for up to six guests Additional guests are $50 per person (Max 12)



Sunny D

USVI Full Day Trips (9AM-3PM) $850 for up to six guests

Snorkel/Sunset Cruise (3:45-Sunset) $500 for up to six guests



For any of these trips, fuel and gratuity for your most excellent Captain are not included so be sure to make sure Rob, Lee, Joel or Nicole know how much fun you had on your amazing day at sea by taking care of them at the end of the day as they took care of you throughout your adventure! All trips DO include water, ice and snorkel gear but you are welcome to bring along any additional drinks or snacks that you would enjoy consuming throughout the day.

Additionally, all pick-ups from the National Park Dock in Cruz Bay as well as the Westin St. John are complimentary. But Sunshine Daydream does offer pickups at Sapphire Marina for St. Thomas visitors for an additional docking fee (payable directly to the marina).

If you are shopping for your next adventure at sea in the Virgin Islands, look no further! Sunshine Daydream is the whole package with incredibly comfortable boats, competitive pricing, experienced and friendly (and FUN!) Captains and an inside look at all that the USVI and BVI have to offer. Take a look at their website to find the trip that works best for your group and easily book your trip online or contact Captain Rob directly to coordinate multiple vessels for a larger group!