News of St. John Villa Rentals Has Launched!

News of St. John is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand new service! News of St. John Villa Rentals is a website to showcase short term rentals and connect renters with property owners at no cost. Check it out at Newsofstjohnvillarentals.com or access it from the navigation menu on News of St. John.

Let’s face it… the fees that many of the popular third party booking websites charge are out of control. These fees hurt both the property owners who could be making more each year when renting out their homes, and the guests spending money on booking engine fees, rather than using it towards their vacations and spending it at businesses on St. John.

News of St. John is the largest news outlet on island, with hundreds of thousands of readers, a Facebook following of over 60,000, Instagram following of over 19,000, email subscriber list of over 30,000, and growing. The goal of our new villa rental platform will be to allow our readership to browse rental properties, find discounted deals, and connect directly with the owner to avoid all third party fees.

We have launched the site with a number of properties for you to browse. Over the next few months, we will continue to populate it with more properties on St. John.

The site is clean, simple, and user friendly.

Browse various properties, their locations, number of beds/baths, and average pricing to find the ones that match your needs.

After you click on a property you’ll be able to view more photos and amenities to confirm it’s a good fit.

Then, you’ll use a contact form which will send an email directly to the property owner or manager, so they can take it from there. Some properties have their own direct booking websites and others facilitate using their own rental agreements and have you mail a check as a deposit.

News of St. John has many loyal villa owners who advertise on our site, so to begin, we are going to make it exclusively available to current News of St John advertisers to list their properties. It will also be completely free to our advertisers to list their properties for 2023. If you’re a property owner and would like to begin advertising with News of St John, you can reach out at [email protected]

We hope both property owners and travelers are just as excited about this new platform as we are! You will see more properties added over the next few weeks and months, so continue to check the site when you’re researching properties for your next vacation.