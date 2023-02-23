Tuff Run Saturday Morning

Happy 8 Tuff Week! This Saturday, 8 Tuff Miles Fun Run participants will begin at Mongoose Junction in Cruz Bay at 7:15 AM. They will proceed along Centerline Road and wrap up their adventure at the Coral Bay Fire House.

The VIPD will close the course to all vehicle traffic at 7:15 AM. The closure will last for 3 hours. Once the last walkers pass through the roundabout in Cruz Bay, the entire downtown area will reopen. As the participants that are bringing up the rear of the pack pass through intersections, the VIPD will gradually reopen the roadway. Side roads will reopen as the group passes through and traffic will flow freely.

The traffic out of Coral Bay will close down at 7:30 AM. All roads will be fully opened at 10:15 AM.

All who are participating in this event must bring enough drinking water to go 8 miles. There are no water stations on the course this year, so planning ahead is imperative. The St. John Cancer Fund will have a SAG (supplies and gear) wagon service on Saturday morning. When checking in your small bag, a cash donation will be required. Participants are responsible for organizing their own transportation.

For those traveling from St. Thomas on Saturday morning, there will be an additional ferry running from Red Hook at 6:15 AM, according to organizer Peter Alter.

News of St. John will be covering the event on Saturday morning. For more information about the fun run, visit the 8 Tuff Miles website.