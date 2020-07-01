Business Spotlight: A Fun Day for the Whole Family on Salt Deck!

I’m sure that everyone has been wondering what’s going on with the British Virgin Islands….Well , right now they stand as CLOSED until at least September 1. But, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plan to get out on the water while you’re here. And one of St. John’s newest boats, The Salt Deck, offers a unique experience in and of itself!

Salt Deck is a veteran and Olympian owned pontoon boat. Have you ever seen a sentence even close to that before in your life? Well, this is just the beginning of describing this incredibly novel experience!

Husband and wife team Justin and Kate shipped this boat from Georgia to the Virgin Islands. They then hired local contractor Jack Cayes from Coral Bay Carpentry to stylize 36’ Sun Tracker Mega Hut (read: large, comfortable pontoon boat) to look like an old woody! With a handcrafted wood wrap around the bottom, faux paddle boards on top, a custom water slide and an expansive 36 feet of platform (or dance floor!) the immediate look and feel of this boat lend to an unforgettable day on the water.

Kate, who competed as a synchronized swimmer in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Justin, a Navy Veteran, began their business with Salty Daze USVI based out of Cruz Bay. As the years went by, they found themselves with two toddlers and couldn’t find a boat that was the right fit. They decided their next endeavor would be a pontoon because it is super safe for the kids and big enough for everyone to have a great time!

In addition to the boat itself offering a novel experience, Salt Deck takes things up a notch by offering Irie Pops’ fresh and locally made popsicles on all of their trips. They also have bubbles for the kiddos (or the adults) to play with, snorkel gear, changing room, photo booth/selfie station, floats for lounging around on St. John’s beautiful East End and icy cold filtered water from a Yeti Silo cooler.

In an effort to support green initiatives on island, no plastic water bottles or glass are allowed on the boat. They have really cool 20-ounce insulated cups that you can use on the boat and then purchase to take home with you if you like! If you’ve had enough water, the adults can enjoy complementary guava pineapple rum lemonade with N/A lemonade available on every trip for your little ones or those choosing not to partake!

Salt Deck also does not allow any sunscreen on the boat that is not Reef Safe. While also encouraging sun shirts, hats and other other alternatives to sun safety, they offer complimentary RAW Elements Reef Safe sunscreen to ALL of their guests.

Salt Deck holds up to 12 people and picks up all of their charter guests at the dock in Coral Bay. They have incredibly flexible pricing available for all group sizes. Individual, group, full day and half day pricing are all available! Check out their website and contact them today at [email protected] for a unique way to explore St. John’s beautiful East End and its hidden gems!

Oh, and don’t forget to ask about their Veteran, first responder and Olympian discounts!

They close up for season (and to add another little family member) on July 19th, 2020 and will re-open November 1, 2020. Trips in July will be private only, due to COVID. Per person trips are TBD for next season.

All photos courtesy of Sarah B. Swan – www.tropicalbandit.com