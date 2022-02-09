Don’t Miss Out- Last Chance to Win an All-Inclusive Trip to St. John!

Gooooood Morning from St. John! A few weeks ago I told you about the Love for the Land Fundraiser to benefit the St. John Land Conservancy and I’m so pleased to report today that they are ONLY $12k short of their $50k goal! And, a lot of those funds raised are due to all of you and your generosity (and desire to win an all-expenses paid trip to St. John!). With that being said, THANK YOU, and good luck, to all of you who have already purchased your raffle tickets. And, to those of you who missed the memo, or forgot to grab your tickets, there is a still a little bit of time to do so before Valentine’s Day!

So, first thing’s first, if you simply forgot to buy your tickets after that last post, you can do so here.

Second, there have been some additions to the prize packages that will add to your all-inclusive St. John experience, courtesy of the St. John Land Conservancy and the community businesses that support them!

The original prize package, as outlined in detail in the previous post, is as follows:

And, the new additions to this already stellar prize package will get you out on the “town” for two nights while you are visiting! Experience the best of fine dining in Cruz Bay at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse with a $200 gift certificate to put towards delectable cocktails, divine appetizers and sides and some of the most mouthwatering steaks you will EVER have!

And, for a more casual, but equally satisfying, evening meal, head over to Café Roma with a $150 gift card for pizzas, pastas, fine wine and dessert.

The winner of this package will surely have little to spend and A LOT to experience while swooning their special someone on St. John. Airfare, car rental and lodging is generally a steep dig into the pocketbook and all of that is taken care of here. But, add in the dining and activities and you have yourself a prize package valued at close to $10,000! Hang tight…I’m going to buy my tickets now 🙂

But, the generous prize package isn’t the only thing to focus on here. Your generosity (and competitive spirit!) will help to contribute to the very necessary preservation of land on St. John. Even if the land is donated, it is still a far cry from “free.” The proceeds from this raffle will help the St. John Land Conservancy pay for lawyers, land assessors, surveys, environmental assessments, closing costs, stamp taxes. And as long as the negotiations are able to continue on their next projects, the land will not be developed. I can’t reveal the next project to you quite yet. But I assure you that I will keep you up to date on the work of this incredible organization as the FUNdraising continues and they are able to keep up the good work!

Currently, the St. John Land Conservancy has successfully acquired an acre of land on the Eastern most tip of Lovango Cay and 3.6 acres on historic Haulover Bay on the East End of St. John. The unspoiled beach property on Haulover, fronting both north and south bays, were to be sold to off-island concerns for condominium development. And, now they will remain pristine for all to enjoy. But, there is still MUCH work to be done! So, buy your raffle tickets today in support of their efforts and…Well, you never know. Maybe you and your special someone will be enjoying some “free” time on St. John between now and the summer of 2023 🙂

Get your tickets today because the raffle sales end on Sunday, February 13 at 11:59 PM AST. And, on Valentine’s Day, tune in to the St. John Land Conservancy’s Facebook page at 4PM AST for the live stream drawing. At very least, you will know that you supported an amazing organization AND get some facetime with views of St. John’s Haulover Bay during the live stream.