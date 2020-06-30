Airline Update: More Daily Flights Being Added!

Hello everyone, and happy Tuesday! Today we’re talking about the airlines. I know that many of you are very eager to visit St. John. For some of you, that trip may be in the near future and for others, it may be several months or possibly a year or so away. Either way, we’re happy that you intend to visit whenever that may be. (Provided, of course, that you all wear your facial coverings when required, follow social distancing guidelines, etc.) Today we have some airline news that may help with your inevitable trip planning.

JetBlue announced last week that it will begin service between New York’s JFK airport and St. Thomas beginning on October 3rd. From what I can see on JetBlue’s calendar, this direct flight will be offered Wednesdays and Saturdays only at first. This is a brand new route. (Previously, all JetBlue flights flew via San Juan with the exception of a Boston flight which only operated during the winter months.)

Speaking of Boston, JetBlue plans to resume its direct route between Boston and St. Thomas on September 12th per its online calendar. It looks at though this flight will happen on Saturdays only at first.

For those of you living in the tri-state area, Delta will resume its daily flights between JFK and St. Thomas August 1st. This is a new move for Delta, which typically flies via Atlanta during the late summer and fall months. It’s a great sign that they are adding this direct option for us.

Here is a quick rundown of the latest airline information straight from the USVI’s Department of Tourism:

Beginning tomorrow, American will offer two daily flights out via Miami.

Beginning tomorrow, American will offer flights via Charlotte on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Delta will add a second daily flight out of Atlanta starting this weekend. They will offer three flights from Atlanta on Saturdays. One of the flights will continue to St. Croix before returning to Atlanta.

JetBlue will provide daily service to St. Thomas via San Juan beginning Thursday.

Spirit will offer service between Ft. Lauderdale and St. Thomas on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the month of July. According to the Department of Tourism, this will increase to near daily closer to August.

Beginning Thursday, Spirit will offer service between Orlando and St. Thomas almost daily. It will offer this route on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in August.

United will continue offering service between Houston and St. Thomas on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the month of July. They plan to offer this route on more days in August.

There will be limited service between Washington, DC during the month of August.

United will resume service between Chicago and St. Thomas, as well as Newark and St. Thomas sometime in October.

The Department of Tourism maintains a list online of all flight updates. You can access it by visiting www.usviupdate.com/st-john. You will see a link for Flight Updates in the right sidebar. Click that link for the latest information.

That’s all I have for you today, folks! News you can use! And if you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out my new Island Tours website at www.ExploreSTJ.com or over on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ExploreSTJ. Have a great day everyone! -Jenn