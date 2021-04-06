Win an All-Inclusive Trip to St. John – Raffle Update and Your Questions Answered!

Good Morning! Last week we posted about Island Green Living Association’s “Two Tickets to Paradise” raffle that will give a lucky someone an all-inclusive trip to St. John!!! If you missed the initial post, please check it out first before reading on. Ok, all set? Sweet.

Well, I’m happy to say that in just over 48 hours you guys helped them raise OVER $30K in support of green initiatives on St. John! And today, the raffle ticket sales total $46,855 putting them at one third of their goal of $150k. Nice work out there!

Between Kelly McKinney of Island Green and myself, we have received a lot of questions and I wanted to take a moment this morning to answer those and also start to highlight some of the businesses who so generously donated to the grand prize.

First, A LOT of folks have been wondering about their email receipts. Apparently there is a little bit of a lag on PayPal’s end for sending the emails out. Additionally a lot of people have found them in their SPAM folders. Once you have donated, give it 24 hours, check your spam mail and if you STILL haven’t seen anything, shoot Kelly a message. She has been able to find pretty much every “lost” email 🙂

Second, many people are curious about how to book the stay, time frames, expiration dates, etc. Well, here’s some of the fine print:

The trip limited to two people

The stay is valid from June 1, 2021-December 14, 2022 – It is subject to availability and restricted outside of the below holiday weeks

Black out dates apply: Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Year’s, President’s Day, Easter

Keep in mind that during peak hurricane season (August-October), many restaurants close for some time and boats are typically out of the water or in a different location and out of harm’s way. If you are booking your stay during the late summer or fall months, please check with the vendors outside of your accommodations to ensure their availability. Kekoa is unavailable August 15-October 15, 2021 & 2022 Sailing Asante is unavailable mid July-early November 2021 & 2022 Salt Deck is not available from August-October 2021 & 2022 Please check with the restaurants (Morgan’s Mango, The Terrace & Ocean 362) to find out if they will be open during your stay if you choose to book during the late summer or fall months. Lovango Resort Cabana package is unavailable mid July through January 7 2021 & 2022. Car Rental must be booked two months prior to your arrival due to limited availability.



Lastly, the drawing will be held sometime directly following May 1 and will be aired live on Island Green’s Facebook page and then announced on News of St. John. The deadline for purchasing tickets is midnight on April 30, 2021. Check out the prize packages and buy tickets today in order to win “Two Tickets to Paradise!”

Ok- Now the fun stuff. First, the restaurants:

The Terrace- If you haven’t been to this place, it is a must try! They have an incredible wine list, unbeatable service and the food is to die for! My boyfriend and I have declared The Terrace the winner of “restaurant wars” every time. (If you’re a Top Chef fan like we are, you’ll get that reference 🙂 )

“The Terrace is a French-influenced, chef-driven restaurant that is redefining fine dining in the Virgin Islands with an elevated yet accessible menu featuring fresh local and flown in seafood, meats, premium ingredients and an eclectic wine list. Offering refined, contemporary and classic cuisine by Chef Erica Miner, The Terrace boasts breathtaking sunset waterfront views from its rustic, stone building in the heart of Cruz Bay, St. John.”

Morgan’s Mango– Morgan’s Mango is also a long standing favorite of mine. But good luck with getting a table. This popular spot has a huge seating capacity but is always booked up which is reflective of the quality of the cuisine they offer! Their blend of Caribbean influences is sure to provide diners with a unique and flavorful dining experience every time. And their list of island cocktails is one of the most expansive on island!

“Open since 1992, the goal of Morgan’s Mango has been to reflect the life of the islands. This is a place of dazzling light and color, tropical breezes and starry nights that all play part in your relaxing and sensory dining experience. We provide a neo-Caribbean experience conveying the juices and jazz of the islands together in a carnival of flavors and lifestyles.”

Ocean 362– This is one of my favorite spaces in Cruz Bay. The view from both the upstairs lounge and the lower dining room situated above Gallows Point Resort are both incredible. This space, formerly occupied by Zozo’s, is now host to an island to table style of cuisine, combining Caribbean flavors and Asian influences and incorporating high quality cuts of meat and fresh seafood.

OCEAN 362 brings you modern “island to table” style cuisine located in the heart of Cruz Bay. The concept celebrates every aspect of what it means to eat local with a modern take on traditional Caribbean dishes and ingredients that are fresh, local and sustainably sourced. Chef Nathan Bohning and front of house manager Laura Valente have lived on five different islands in the past 7 years and celebrate island cuisine, cocktails and culture from all over the world. It is with this passion that the team of Ocean 362 successfully provides you with a one-of-a-kind Caribbean experience.

Lime Out – The floating taco bar likely needs no introduction. This iconic and novel restaurant is nestled in Coral Bay Harbor and serves up EASILY the BEST tacos on island! Only accessible by boat, their expansive selection of tacos made with the freshest ingredients always stumps me on what to order. And generally leads me to order way too much so that I can taste everything. Handcrafted cocktails and the best tacos ever while you’re in a beautiful location on the water ALWAYS results in a great day 🙂

“Lime Out is a floating taco boat located on the SouthEast side of Saint John in Coral Harbor. The simple combination of tasty tacos + the salty sea make for, as we like to say, the ‘best day ever.’

We invite you to enjoy a delicious taco + hand crafted libation among the natural serenity and scenery of Saint John in the US Virgin Islands.”

And now, the boats!

Salt Deck – We did a spotlight on this very unique play-day boat last summer.And I’m sad to say that I still have not made it out to enjoy a day with the gang at Salty Daze yet! But, this boat is a great time for the whole family! From Irie Pops for the kiddos to Rum Drinks for the adults, this custom modification on a classic pontoon boat will win your heart over! The water slide? That’s for all ages 🙂

“Sunny skies and blue waters. Where Dad can nap in the shade while the kids plunge down the slide and land with a splash. With a belly full of Irie Pops and memories to last a lifetime, the highlight of your vacation is just one pontoon boat ride away. Pontoon boats aren’t just for lazy days on the lake anymore! We introduce you to the newest member of the Salty Daze USVI fleet, The Salt Deck. This 36’ Sun Tracker Mega Hut (read: large, comfortable pontoon boat) is your ticket to visiting St. John’s most idyllic underwater playground. Complete with a waterslide, yeti cooler, reef-safe sunscreen, Irie Pops, ample shade, brand new snorkel gear and awesome re-usable cups, Salt Deck is here to offer you a hassle free excursion.”

Kekoa – Another iconic St. John staple that needs no introduction; the custom built silver catamaran with black sails that frightens Cruz Bay each evening as they sound their canons. The vessel that has made THREE maiden voyages on her unique journey through time. The mighty Kekoa welcomes you to enjoy a group sunset sail as a part of your prize package!

Enjoy an hour and a half aboard Kekoa with an open bar, an amazing crew and a spectacular sunset finale!

Sailing Asante– This one is also, as you know, near and dear to my heart. Captain Teddy, myself and Chewy run day sails and sunset sails on this beautiful 44 foot mono hull sailboat. There are plenty of places to relax in the sun or in the shade of the sails and the 360 degree view greets you no matter where you sit as the wind carries you along. We include bubbles, rum punch and charcuterie with the private, two hour sunset sail that has been donated for Island Green’s raffle!

“Sailing Vessel Asante is a 1989 Brewer 44 cutter rigged sloop. Fort Meyers Yachts, with Ted Brewer’s design, built this ultimate cruising yacht using the same mold as the Whitby 42. The “Brewer Bite” keel with a skeg mounted rudder was added to improve her light air performance. Then came the swim platform, giving easier access to and from the beautiful Caribbean waters. The Brewer 44 was born.

At 44ft long and 13.5 feet wide with a large, shaded center cockpit that can easily fit 10 people, S/V Asante is equipped for both comfortable and stable sailing. There is no better way to spend a breathtaking day sailing the crystal clear waters of the Virgin Islands.

Sailing Vessel Asante is a sturdy vessel equipped with all of the equipment necessary for safety and fun! From life vests, to snorkels, paddle boards, and a large dinghy with a 20hp outboard motor there is no shortage of fun in the Virgin Islands aboard S/V Asante!”

Island Green would like to extend a huge thank you to all of you for purchasing tickets and to all of their community partners who have generously donated to this grand prize package! Get your tickets today and check back next week for an update on the ticket sales and more highlights from the prize package! Let’s get Island Green to their goal!