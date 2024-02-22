8 Tuff Miles THIS Saturday

This Saturday morning, 1,300+ runners will be making the trek from Cruz Bay to Coral Bay via Centerline Road for the 25th anniversary edition of 8 Tuff Miles!

Runners will begin their course near the National Park Visitor Center in Cruz Bay at 7:15am and head east toward the finish line in Coral Bay. The race begins at just about 5 feet above sea level and will reach an elevation of 999 feet along the way.

Commuters will need to anticipate Centerline Road / Route 10 being closed from 7am until about 10:30am on Saturday, February 24th. VIPD will gradually open the road back up as the last walkers go through. Plan your travels accordingly.

Awards will be distributed to the top 3 males and the top 3 females between 17 different age groups: 12 & Under, 13-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85 Plus. Awards will also be given to the Overall Male, Overall Female, Youngest Male & Youngest Female. The first place boy and the first place girl in the 12 and under age group will each receive a college scholarship in the amount of $500.00. The first place boy and the first place girl in the 13 to 16 age group each receive a college scholarship in the amount of $800.00. The first place boy and the first place girl in the 17 to 19 age group each receive a college scholarship in the amount of $1000.00.

Last year, the race was held unofficially, so all returning participants are eager to experience the “real deal” once again. Crossing the finish line first in 2023 was Connor MacKelvey, with an impressive time of 54:17 – a new PR.

Currently, the record for fastest time by a male runner was achieved by David Riddle of Cincinnati, Ohio in 2013. Riddle finished the course in 45:46. The female record is held by Jessica Rice of Needham, Massachusetts. In 2014, Rice finished the course in 56:03.

For more information on the background of the event and what to expect on race day, please visit 8tuffmiles.com.





