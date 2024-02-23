Over 500 Students Expected at Culture Day Event

Today, St. John students, homeschoolers, and St. Thomas fourth graders will have the ability to attend Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s Culture Day at the National Park playground in Cruz Bay from 9am to 2pm. Organizers are anticipating over 500 students to attend.

This cultural celebration is a fantastic opportunity for school students to celebrate and learn more about the rich culture of the Virgin Islands during Black History Month.

Students will learn from 15 different demonstrators, including Edmund Roberts, Delroy “Ital” Anthony and Charles Jackson, Loreli Hill, Allegra Christopher, and many more.

“We are humbled to be in a position thanks to our donors and members to facilitate this wonderful celebration,” says Tonia Lovejoy, Executive Director, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park. “We thank the culture bearers, performers and artisans involved for their dedication to keeping Virgin Islands culture alive for generations to come.”

More information on Culture Day can be found on the Friends website at www.friendsvinp.org.

This event is made possible thanks to the support of Virgin Islands National Park, Virgin Islands Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation, Virgin Islands Tourism, Liberty Foundation and National Park Foundation.