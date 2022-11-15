Win the Emerald Ticket! Enter to Win a Trip for TEN to St. John!!!

Good Morning! You probably already know this if you have been following along on News of St. John, but I LOVE the good work that our local non-profits accomplish here in Love City. And I very much enjoy shining a light on their progress. So, I tend to share a lot of different opportunities for all who love this island to get involved. And sometimes that involvement includes the opportunity to win a trip to your happy place (that’s St. John 😉 ). But this particular raffle is not a trip for two. No, it is a trip for up to TEN people and includes a stay at one of St. John’s most gorgeous villas as well as shopping, dining and activity vouchers.

The organization I am focusing on today is Love City Strong. You might remember that name if you were following along in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. This non-profit rose up from the landfall of one of the most catastrophic events ever to collide with St. John. They coordinated evacuation efforts and supply drives and later went on to develop their status as a 501(c)3 organization to meet the needs in the community that other non-profits were not addressing.

One of their programs, the Resilient Housing Initiative (RHI) is a housing program that, to-date, has rebuilt 36 damaged or destroyed homes for families in need on St. John who lost their primary residence to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. And every home rebuilt through RHI is more disaster resistant and safer than ever thanks to the hard work of licensed Virgin Islands contractors and small businesses.

Sounds expensive, right?

Well, there is more work to be done with RHI and more initiatives on the horizon that seek to solve some of St. John’s housing needs that currently grow worse every day. And, by entering to win this amazing contest, you can not only support those efforts but also possibly WIN a trip to Love City for a group of your friends or family!

Enter to win an amazing vacation to beautiful St. John, US Virgin Islands!

The prize package includes accommodations, discounted transportation, shopping and dining gift certificates, and plenty of activities!

Proceeds from tickets sold will support Love City Strong’s disaster housing recovery efforts on St. John. Five years after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, many residents are still living in unsafe, storm-damaged homes. Buying more chances to win also means more help for families returning to safe, resilient homes!

The winner of this raffle will enjoy a week’s stay at Gaia’s Pearl…One of the most beautiful and exclusive villas on St. John. It is located on Contant Point (a four-minute drive to Cruz Bay) with 270-degree views overlooking Great Cruz Bay, Pillsbury Sound and St. Thomas.

A breathtaking poolside veranda with a 45-foot infinity pool, five meticulously appointed bedrooms and five and a half baths and a chef inspired kitchen are just a few of the highlights of this incredible home.

For transportation, the winning team will enjoy 25% off their Jeep rental for the week, courtesy of Slim Man’s Jeep Rental.

Dining you ask? The lucky winners will receive gift certificates for Morgan’s Mango, 18.64 The Restaurant, Trunk Bay Concessions and The Tap Room!

And when you’re done with lunch or dinner, you can shop ’til you drop at Bamboo Studio, St. John Brewers’ Brewtique and VirginAbis with gift certificates donated from each of these St. John boutiques.

But quite possibly the most exciting part of this prize package is all of the activities included. A cabana day at Lovango Resort + Beach Club, a two-hour taco shuttle to Lime Out on Salt Deck, a sunset sail with Cruz Bay Watersports, a half day trip with RocknRolla Boat Charter and watersports activities, courtesy of Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground.

Phew! I’m exhausted just writing down that list! Don’t worry though. If you can’t get all of this fun handled in one week, you can cash in on the individual prizes at different times. Each prize component is valid until 2024.

Ok, so HOW do you try your hand at winning this trip? It’s easy! Head on over to the Love City Strong Emerald Ticket website and purchase your entries at any time between now and November 29. The entries are ten for $50, 25 for $100 or 150 for $500. The drawing will take place on November 30 at 12PM AST and I will be sure to post an announcement about the winner soon thereafter. Good luck to you all!