Where to Stay Spotlight: Direct Booking For Two Beautiful Villas in One Incredible Location

Today, we are revisiting two amazing villas, perched high above Great Cruz Bay. Between the two homes there are two pools, six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, two beautifully equipped kitchens and a wide variety of exquisite indoor and outdoor lounging and dining areas from which you can enjoy that beautiful view of the Caribbean Sea. These villas can be rented separately with total privacy. Or you can rent them both and open a privacy door to a long walkway that connects the expansive verandas. Oh, and the new website allows you to BOOK DIRECT, avoiding the high fees of a third-party service! Let’s take a closer look at The Other World and Villa L’Autre Monde….

First, I want to point out the incredible versatility of having two separate homes in one convenient location. If you are traveling with another family or a group of friends, these homes are absolutely perfect! There are SO many beautiful common areas to choose from where you can spend your time together….

But separate kitchens, sleeping quarters and bathrooms will give each the guests of each villa their own privacy as needed.

The Other World and L’Autre Monde are located on Great Cruz Bay Road with a beautiful panoramic view of the bay and the sea beyond. Here, you’ll only be five minutes from dining and shopping in Cruz Bay and just 10-15 minutes from the North Shore Beaches and hiking trails.

If you are not traveling with a larger group but are instead seeking the perfect vacation home for your family, this is it! And you have your choice of these two incredible villas with direct booking.

L’Autre Monde is the main home of the estate and sleeps up to six guests in three bedrooms, each of which has its own en suite bathroom and French Doors that open onto the lower level patio for morning views of Caribbean Blues.

The primary suite even has a jacuzzi tub where you can relax after a long day at the beach while taking in the scenes of the sea!

The entire villa has recently been renovated and includes central air.

The newly renovated kitchen in this home is a creative culinary enthusiasts’ dream and is equipped with everything you will need to create a gourmet meal.

Oh, but there isn’t just one kitchen at L’Autre Monde! Don’t skip out on the sunset view while you cook dinner. Utilize the outdoor kitchen and incredible BBQ setup instead!

If you aren’t already booking this home for your next trip, take a little virtual tour:

The Other World Two sleeps up to eight guests with two primary suites on the main floor and a large “bonus room” on the lower level. The primary suites are enclosed and fully air conditioned with en suite bathrooms and French Doors that open up to the incredible views. All three of the guest rooms are elegantly appointed with beautiful decor and luxurious towels and linens.

The Other World’s large bonus room downstairs has a king bed, two bunk beds, a couch, TV and bathroom. There are also sliders on this lower-level suite that open up for private patio access.

The main living area of this beautiful home features a refreshing “dip pool” to ease your aches after a long day of St. John adventures. An open air living area featuring native stone columns and archways as well as eclectic/global furnishings and artwork is perfect for entertaining with a beautiful kitchen and two lounging areas. One in the sun and one in the shade!

Take a closer look at The Other World….

So, as mentioned, these two beautiful villas can be booked separately OR together. Either way, when you book direct, you’ll save on service fees! Visit the website for these two incredible Great Cruz Bay homes to book your next St. John getaway today!