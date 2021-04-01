Win an “All-Inclusive” Trip to St. John!

This is NO April Fool’s joke! The Island Green Living Association is launching a raffle in celebration of Earth Month and in support of their mission to “Preserve St. John!” The winner of this particular raffle will take home a prize valued at over $10,000 that includes accommodations, boating adventures, car rental, airline tickets, dining vouchers and other activities that will ensure their next trip to St. John has a five star stamp on it!

With Earth Day 2021 fast approaching, we at News of St. John are thrilled to be supporting the Island Green Living Association in their “Two Tickets to Paradise” raffle with an absolutely INCREDIBLE prize package attached to it! Your next trip to St. John could be the get away of your dreams without much cost to you. And, whether you win or not, you can rest assured that you have supported a VERY important organization in our little corner of the world just by purchasing a ticket, or ten 🙂

Now more than ever, the mission of Island Green hits home. Sustainability and resiliency – especially as it relates to the environment and food security – are critical factors on St. John and throughout the US Virgin Islands. The overflowing landfills have been huge issues here, choking our waterways, polluting the environment and putting our beautiful island in jeopardy. Island Green has made great strides to “Preserve St. John” but they can’t continue their vital work without funding. They need YOU.

The folks at Island Green have been heroes for the environment in Love City. Up until recently, St. John was compelled to transport green and brown waste to the St. Thomas landfill but Island Green’s brush chipping program has ended that cycle, allowing this rich resource to remain on island. They are responsible for the ONLY recycling program on St. John and have collected, crushed & recycled nearly a million aluminum cans. Their ReSource Depot, St. John’s only thrift store, has kept 310,000+ pounds of valuable items from the landfill. This amazing organization has embarked on vital education campaigns to promote sustainable food security and discourage disposable plastics & toxic sunscreen, which destroys our coral. Most recently they extended support to the VI Department of Health and teamed up with Red Hook Family Practice to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Love City residents.

But, all of this comes at a cost, and in-person fundraising efforts have been at a stand still for the past year. So, in an effort to continue their valuable work, Island Green is launching the “Two Tickets to Paradise” raffle that could result in YOUR next Dream Vacation! And the raffle goes live TODAY!

Some incredible St. John partners have teamed up to offer a vacation raffle valued at $10,000 – an amazing seven-night “Two Tickets to Paradise” trip including accommodations, air travel, car rental, meals at some of our best restaurants and fabulous activities – for just $50 a ticket or SIX tickets for $250!

There is only one grand prize for this raffle. And it includes ALL of this for one very lucky winner:

Airline ticket voucher up to $1000

A seven night stay for two at Gallow’s Point Resort in a spacious one bedroom condo in the heart of Cruz Bay

One week car rental

Exquisite cuisine vouchers from The Terrace, Morgan’s Mango and Ocean 362 ($200 for each restaurant)

Two spots on a Kekoa group sunset sail with open bar and hors d’ oeuvres.

Private Sunset Sail on Sailing Asante for two with drinks and a charcuterie plate.

Half Day trip on Salt Deck for two including a souvenir hat & cup for the winning couple and lunch for two at Lime Out

Day trip to Lovango Cay Resort & Beach Club to enjoy their beach club and seaside luxury including a private cabana, ferry transportation and a welcome bottle of Champagne.

An optional two-hour curated nature hike exploring the indigenous and rare flora and fauna with renowned environmentalist and ecologist Dr. Gary Ray and Dr. David Minner.

Phew. I don’t know about you, but this sounds like a jam packed week of AMAZINGNESS to me!

Tickets are available NOW and are just $50. There is no limit on entries because the goal is to raise as much money as possible in support of the valiant efforts of Island Green to raise awareness and support for sustainability on St. John. And to protect her natural resources! In fact, a ticket bundle of $250 will get you SIX tickets instead of five!

All entries will be treated as donations to Island Green Living Association. To purchase a ticket, please visit the Earth Month Fundraiser page and choose the number of tickets you’d like – each ticket is $50 or choose the $250 bundle for six tickets. This will bring you to a secure PayPal page where you can check out. Please make certain your correct email is used as the winner will be notified via email after the live drawing takes place following the May 1 conclusion of the raffle.

In the coming weeks, we will feature the businesses and provide up to date information on ticket sales and the fine print. Follow Island Green on Facebook and sign up for the News of St. John email list to make sure YOU stay in the know about winning your dream vacation! If you have additional questions, please refer to their website or email Kelly McKinney!

Island Green would like to extend a HUGE thank you to all of the community businesses who have donated to create this amazing prize package. And to all of you for purchasing tickets!

