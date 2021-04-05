On the Market: Budget Friendly and Convenient “Paradise” Awaits!

Good Morning! I have quite the gem for all of you house hunters out there today! Paradise on the Rocks is a three bedroom, three bathroom sturdily built masonry home perched high atop Ajax Peak between Cruz Bay and Coral Bay. This home is move in ready with a bit of income built into it. And it rings in at under a million dollars. To be honest…It’s kind of a unicorn. Let’s check it out!

Paradise on the Rocks is a well-built, poured concrete, fully hurricane-shuttered home nestled on the lush and breezy Ajax Peak. Watch the boats sail by Coral Bay harbor from the large deck, or sip your morning coffee gazing out over the verdant green hills of Bordeaux Mountain. Rainbows abound in the expansive valley and the sun paints gorgeous colors in the sky as it sets to the west. The views are worth more than a million dollars…but this little island gem won’t cost you that much!

The location of this home combines the stunning views with both privacy AND convenience! The home is tucked away high in the hills but just a few short minutes drive to Centerline Road where you’ll have quick access to the conveniences of either Coral Bay or Cruz Bay. And, just a five minute drive from your new home are some of the most beautiful beaches in the world: Maho and Francis.

You can access the home via the long and flat driveway with beautiful landscaping, ample parking and easy access from the road.

From the parking area, enter the main level of the home via a quaint and cottage like entry…

Upon entering the 1758 square foot interior space, you’ll be greeted by beautiful teak furnishings and bright white and cream colored walls exposed ceilings in the open concept living, kitchen and dining area. Ample windows and patio doors keep the tropical breezes flowing throughout Paradise on the rocks and bring the stellar view from the outside into every interior space!

A spacious, functional kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances will satisfy the chef in any family. The “easy on the eyes” cabinetry provides plenty of storage space and beautifully accentuates the generous emerald hued countertops. Can’t you imagine cooking breakfast for the kids while they sit on the bar stools? Or cooking dinner for your family while they share stories about their day?

To complete the main part of the home, there is a bedroom just adjacent to the kitchen that shares a bathroom with the common areas of the home. The bedroom connects to the deck via an oversized slider so you can enjoy the early morning breezes and sunrise from the comfort of your bed.

Exit the bedroom to access the main level deck that helps to comprise the 1300 square feet of outdoor living space. The large Trex deck offers plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, dining, morning yoga…AND there’s a hydroponic garden that comes with the house! So, remember that kitchen we talked about? You’ll be creating meals in that gorgeous space with fresh from your garden greens and herbs! In addition to the hydroponic garden setup, the lush setting of Paradise on the Rocks is also a gardener’s delight and lends to furthering your “farm to table” culinary experience. Around the .62 acre property, you’ll find banana trees, cassava, pineapple, dragon fruit, genip, passion fruit, sugarcane, plumeria, jasmine, orchids, and bougainvillea.

Follow the deck around to find another extremely unique feature of Paradise on the Rocks. In an effort to expand their living space, previous owners added a master bedroom pod complete with a bathroom, outdoor shower and walk in closet!!!

But that’s not all! There is a complete lower level one bedroom apartment under the main house. Currently, there are long-term renters living downstairs that will help out with that mortgage payment. A beautiful new stone staircase and railing lead you down from the flat driveway to the lower one-bedroom apartment.

This lower level also offers a spacious covered deck perfect for outdoor dining or simply enjoying the views with your morning coffee or happy hour cocktail.

The private entrance takes you into the bright living room, with the full kitchen to the right, and a bedroom with an en suite bath to the left. This lower level is ideal for visiting family and friends, as a long-term rental, or it could easily be returned to the short-term rental market for additional income.

Even though Paradise on the Rocks is situated in a secluded setting, an incredibly strong and reliable internet connection AND a backup generator for when WAPA decides to disappear for several hours at a time make this a great home for someone who works remotely and needs consistent connectivity. And, you can enjoy a quick morning walk to Colombo’s for a coffee or smoothie before you get your work day started!

This well-built and convenient home won’t last long with a price tag of only $799,000! So, if the ocean breezes from Paradise on the Rocks are calling your name, check out the full listing and contact Amanda Arquit to schedule an in-person or virtual showing today.