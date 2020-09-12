Villa Spotlight: Step Into L’Autre Monde

Dreaming about your next vacation on St. John? The territory is planning to reopen to tourism on September 19…So take a walk with me through this beautiful villa overlooking Great Cruz Bay and make some plans for your next getaway!

You might remember the feature we did on “The Other World” guest house a few weeks ago. Well, I’m here to tell you today that the main house is now on the short-term rental market with the same amazingly exotic outdoor settings, incredible views and intricate attention to interior design detail.

A short drive out Great Cruz Bay Road leads you to a discreet covered parking area adjacent to a rock wall built from native stones. From the road, you can’t see the private retreat hiding behind these walls. Just seconds upon entering, you’ll see the magic in this place!

As you ascend the stairs from the parking area, a stone stairway leads you down to the pool where you will cross the water on lily pad-like stepping stones. To your right, sweeping views of Caribbean blues open up beyond the pool and sheltered outdoor living area while a waterfall cascades beneath the palms to your left. Another thoughtful stone water feature greets you as you ascend a few more stairs into the courtyard.

A large stainless steel grill and outdoor kitchen with seating for four just next to the pool make it easy to grill, sip and play the day away. The citrus trees around the property provide a fresh addition to your happy hour margarita or dinner! Enjoy your meals as the sun sets at the alfresco table complete with a Lazy Susan and super comfy seating for six!

You may be tempted to spend all of your time outdoors at L’Autre Monde, and I wouldn’t blame you!

But take a step inside to revel in all of the offerings (and central air!) of this beautiful home.

First, the indoor dining area is exquisite. It’s like taking a step into the comforts of home from your outdoor Caribbean oasis. An open floor plan lined with stone pillars, slate tiling and exposed dark wood beams will greet you as you enter the mirrored glass doors from the patio.

Thoughtful pops of color in the décor sprinkle the room and the floor to ceiling windows keep the outdoor beauty in your peripheral. Dine at the ornate wood table with seating for eight or continue on to the living area to relax and cool down after a hard day at the beach!

The entry level of the villa is complete with a half bath and an AMAZING kitchen! With modern updates and new appliances, this beautifully updated galley is a dream for you culinary enthusiasts out there. A gas range, large stainless refrigerator, ample counter space and stunning backsplash are just a few of the notable features.

If you don’t enjoy creating meals while you’re vacationing, call in a private chef and hang at one of the bar seats with a glass of wine and watch the magic happen while they prepare your meal!

Ascend one more time on the interior stairwell to explore the 3 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. This home is great for a family with kids! Each of the three rooms has French doors that open up to a water view on the lower level deck and two of the three host queen size beds.

And now, enter the master suite….

The rock pillars from the upper level extend into the main sleeping chamber from above and a sleek spa tub rests on a custom pedestal with beautiful tiling. From the privacy of the tub, or the king sized bed, watch the boats drift in and out of Great Cruz Bay. For a closer look, exit the French doors to a private patio complete with a corner hot tub!

Head back inside to get yourself ready at the en suite vanity….Again with that BEAUTIFUL tile work!

Or head into the master bath to truly pamper yourself. If the dual head stone shower isn’t what you’re looking for, there’s an outdoor shower just outside as well! An additional vanity, his and hers artisan sinks and plenty of mirror and counter space make this the perfect bathroom built for two.

Next time you are planning a trip to St. John, remember L’Autre Monde Villa and all that it has to offer. This beautiful home that sleeps 6 is available from anywhere between $500-1000 per night depending on the time of year. Check out the complete listing and availability here!

Want a closer look? Check out this amazing video with a full virtual tour!