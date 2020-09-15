Popular St. Thomas Business Opening Retail & Charter Shop on St. John!

While some businesses are struggling to keep their doors open during the days of COVID, Ocean Surfari, a fishing and snorkeling charter company currently based on St. Thomas, is expanding their business to add a retail shop on St. John!

According to owner Marc Blackburn, the shop will be located in the former Pig & Rooster space next to the passenger ferry dock. They anticipate their grand opening in mid to late October.

Marc and his wife Wendy lived on St. John for a few years until moving to St. Thomas to start their charter company and retail store. Over the past couple of years, they discussed adding a location on St. John given their love for the island, but decided to wait until the ideal location became available. When approached with the opportunity to lease a space in this high traffic location, they didn’t hesitate.

The location of the store directly in front of Cruz Bay Beach lends itself to the perfect loading spot for snorkeling charter guests. Because of the size of the fishing boats, fishing charter guests will board at the National Park dock, which is just a short walk from the retail shop.

The retail store merchandise will include their popular SPF 50+ Performance shirts, reef-safe sunscreen (Bare Republic and Caribbean Sol), swimsuits, and microfiber beach towels. Approximately 90% of the items in the shop are offered as a mix-and-match / buy-one-get-one-free!

Marc says they strive to offer great products at a great value, and they are grateful for the local community support. “This is an interesting time to open (a new location), but we are optimistic and super stoked,” said Marc. “It’s a very good move for us.”

We are excited to welcome Ocean Surfari to our little island, and wish them all the best!

Ocean Surfari’s other two shops are located on St. Thomas in Red Hook and Havensight. For more information about Ocean Surfari, click here.