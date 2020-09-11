St. John Music Video: “The Youth Need Love”

Good Morning! I hope everyone had a beautiful week. I’m sharing a video with you today featuring some of St. John’s kids and a very powerful message. It was also filmed on island so you might recognize some familiar sights 🙂 Co-written by 2018 Calypso Monarch Lucas “John Gotti” Evans and Herb Black, the song is entitled “The Youth Need Love.”



Lucas was born and raised in a small fishing village on St. Lucia and came to the VI in 2003. He remembers that in his small town, they appreciated the people around. They appreciated the little that they had. And they made it work. He feels that a strong foundation of love and caring protection can help to sway children away from unnecessary violence later in life.

He has done many things professionally…he was a chef at Caneel Bay for 12 years and currently paints and does roofing projects around St. John. But, he says, “Singing is my life.”

And he wanted to convey this positive message with a “catchy and meaningful” song. A lot of the kids on STJ are wrapping up their first week of virtual learning today, so I thought we would share this song and show them some “Love.”

Have a great weekend…And enjoy the tunes!