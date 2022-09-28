Travel Tip: COVID Testing and Proof of Vaccination Are NOT Required for Entry to USVI

Hello, hello!

I know, I know, this is OLD news for a lot of you! But I have received a ton of messages just this week of folks asking about requirements for entering the USVI. Some are new followers of the blog, and some are first time visitors to St. John and some just simply have not visited Love City since before the pandemic. So, welcome and welcome back everyone! Either way, after an influx in messages this week, I went to the USVI Travel Portal to see what is posted there and it actually doesn’t exist anymore. And the COVID link leads to nowhere on the USVI Department of Travel website. So….

In order to travel into the USVI you DO NOT need the following:

COVID-19 test

Proof of Vaccination

Travel Portal QR Code

Passport (Although, these are helpful for getting into a potentially shorter customs line for your flight back home!)

So, coming to visit us here in Love City is just as simple as it always has been in the good old pre-pandemic days. Then US Virgin Islands entered the Open Doors phase back in May of 2022, getting rid of the travel portal, testing and vaccination requirements.

Again- Sorry if this is redundant for many of you, but I wanted to put it out there for everyone who has been asking! I’m sure there are more that I haven’t heard from 🙂