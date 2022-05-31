USVI Travel Portal – No More! The USVI Enters “Open Doors Phase”

Good Morning, Good Morning! I hope that all of you had an absolutely fantastic holiday weekend! Today, I have some truly wonderful news for all of you domestic travelers out there. As of today, May 31, 2022, the USVI Travel Portal will no longer be a requirement for those of you traveling to the USVI from the states!

On the 25th of May, Governor Albert Bryan released an Executive Order declaring that the US Virgin Islands will transition into an “Open Door Phase” of the territory’s COVID-19 response. This next phase strikes all domestic travel restrictions, including the requirement of a COVID-19 test or Proof of Vaccination to be uploaded to the USVI Travel Portal prior to travel into the territory.

Now, as you can see from the above excerpt, this does not change any of the foreign travel policies, namely those policies applying to travel between the USVI and BVI. But, this, I’m sure, takes a bit of stress off of all of your shoulders prior to traveling to St. John or any of the US Virgin Islands.

The current protocol for traveling into the BVI is as follows:

Fully Vaccinated: Test within 48 hours of arrival or pay $50 to test upon arrival.

Unvaccinated: Test within five days of arrival and test upon arrival in the territory.

To enter the USVI from the BVI (or any other foreign port):

By Plane: Tests must be taken within 24 hours of travel and all travelers must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status.

By Boat: Tests must be taken within 5 days of travel and all travelers must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status.

The above information was taken from the BVI.gov Travel Requirements and the USVI Travel Portal, respectively. Any and all international travel DOES still require the completion of the BVI Gateway Travel Application Portal and/or the USVI Travel Portal.

And, while we are on that subject, private charter boats (with the exception of a few companies who have completed the ridiculous requirements being asked of foreign charter vessels by the BVI) are still not traveling into the BVI for day trips or overnight charters. Unfortunately, travel by air or ferry is the easiest, and most cost effective, way to visit our friends on our sister islands.

But, today, we focus on the positive! No more travel portal, no more anxiously awaiting a green code, no more scrambling for COVID tests before our travel days. Today, the USVI has its doors open for all domestic travelers without restriction. Woot! Have a great Tuesday everyone!