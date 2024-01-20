Tickets Still Available for the ACC Gala Next Weekend

The Animal Care Center of St. John is preparing for another amazing night of philanthropy and fun at their annual gala on Saturday, January 27th and this year’s event promises to be too enchanting to miss.

If you are a Back to the Future lover like myself, you have probably noticed the publicity posters and web flyers for the ACC’s annual gala, boasting a classic theme: Enchantment Under The Sea. The throwback nod is just a small glimpse into the excitement planned for next Saturday.

The event will run from 6-9pm and will, once again, be hosted at the jaw-droppingly incredible Last Resort Villa, owned by Julie and Larry Ayres.

Early in the evening, the dreamy cocktail hour entertainment will be provided by Broheem with Love, followed by dancing and fun with DJ Adonis. Chef Vinny Alterio has prepared a delectable menu of flowing charcuterie and heavy appetizers.. CC1 will be supplying the beverages, with fun signature event cocktails available. Meredith DeBusk, owner of St. John Provisions, will be bringing in her sweet treat expertise for the dessert course.

While at the event, keep your eye on the pool, as we are expecting a visit from a mythical, water-based guest.

“The attire is island fancy, but if you wish to come in theme, that would not be frowned upon at all. Many of us will be in themed attire,” President of the Animal Care Center of St. John Board of Directors Denise Walker said.

Complimentary parking and taxi shuttle service to the venue will be available at Pond Bay. There will be no parking available at the villa.

Up until Friday afternoon, tickets will be available for $175 at the ACC, St. John Hardware, and Connections in Cruz Bay. Attendees may also purchase over the phone using Visa or Mastercard by calling the ACC at 340-774-1625. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event for $200, so purchasing in advance is definitely encouraged.

If you would like to get a head start on festivities, check out the online auction by clicking here. There will also be a silent auction and raffle at the event featuring unique artwork, jewelry, excursions, villa stays, and much, much more.

The Animal Care Center of St. John does its best to address problems of cruelty, neglect, and abuse of island animals. The shelter is a stable resource for the community, providing a non kill shelter, a resource for animal lovers to find perfect pets, programs for island needs, and a community educational component. The service the ACC provides to St. John is irreplaceable and it is time to celebrate their efforts. Join me at the gala next weekend and let’s help them raise funds!