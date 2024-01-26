Real Estate Spotlight: Island Sky St. John

Discover the epitome of luxury with Island Sky St. John, a stunning new equity residence club poised to offer families unparalleled luxury ownership opportunities in St. John. Situated in the vibrant heart of Cruz Bay, this private co-ownership Residence Club boasts ten elegantly furnished one- and two-bedroom residences, each designed with meticulous care to maximize comfort and breathtaking views.



Introducing Island Sky St. John: A New Dimension of Island Living



Experience the grandeur of Island Sky St. John, where every sunset is a spectacle. With its rooftop pool and open lounge area, you’ll enjoy panoramic views of Turner Bay, St. Thomas, and the surrounding islands. Initiated in early 2023 and well underway, the project is set to be completed in 2025 and is a testament to luxury and elegance.

Visionary Partnership and Management

Under the stewardship of Island Sky Investments and in partnership with Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury fractional real estate and resort hospitality management, Island Sky St. John is redefining luxury. As noted by Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance, this co-ownership model offers all the benefits of owning a high-quality luxury vacation property at a fraction of the cost, free from the burdens of traditional vacation home ownership.

The residences blend modern coastal design with an ambience of sophistication and tranquility. The property’s highlight, a stunning westward-facing rooftop pool and lounge area, offers an unrivaled view over the bay towards St. Thomas and beyond. Its prime location, just minutes from Cruz Bay’s hub of shopping, dining, and ferry docks, ensures convenience and connectivity.







A Dream Realized by Expertise



Jason Caraway, the Principal and Developer of Island Sky St. John and Founder and CEO of Island Sky Investments, brings over 20 years of passion for St. John, coupled with extensive experience in real estate development, finance, and start-ups. Caraway’s choice of Elite Alliance for sales and management reflects a commitment to integrity, expertise, and a track record of success in luxury developments.

Innovative Co-Ownership Structure



Island Sky St. John’s fractional structure is designed to accommodate 100 owners, ensuring minimal impact on the island’s natural beauty. This approach makes the dream of owning real estate in St. John more attainable and practical. Island Sky Residence Club is committed to explaining why this investment is not just a purchase, but a smart, sensible decision for those aspiring to own a luxury vacation home.

For more information or to schedule a tour of Island Sky Residence Club St. John, please visit www.islandskystjohn.com, email [email protected] or call 340-228-1313.

See construction progress and property views of Turner Bay and St. Thomas on the Island Sky St. John webcam.

To learn more about investing with Island Sky, please visit the website at www.islandsky.io or email [email protected].