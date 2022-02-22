The Friends’ VINP Online Auction and Raffle is LIVE!!!

Each February, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park hosts an incredibly island elegant Gala at an exquisite villa. It is truly one of the best events of the year on St. John and the evening filled with fun goes to a great cause: The preservation and protection of St. John’s environmental and cultural resources. Well, this year, due to event restrictions and the rise of Omicron that beautiful gala has gone virtual once again. But, this way, all of YOU can play along in support of our beautiful park with the chance to win some amazing prizes!

So, I’m not going to get super into the AMAZING work that this incredible organization does. But, Friends VINP just released their first ever Impact Report outlining the work that they do and some highlights from the past year. The report is jam packed with GREAT information about the park and projects going on and filled with a lot of feel good stuff. I encourage all of you to take a look at it when you have some free time to get up to date on the happenings with Caneel Bay, sea turtles, trail clearing, native plant restoration and more!

Now, back to those prizes. This year, there are FOUR ways to play!

The Golden Ticket Raffle – One $100 raffle ticket could win you five strands of Yellow Sapphire faceted beads strung on an 18k yellow gold handmade clasp. Each strand ends with an 18ky handmade bead. The clasp is set with natural color Diamonds on this multi strand necklace that is known as an Indian wedding necklace, made and donated by R&I PATTON goldsmithing. Retail value: $4,990

The Lovango Experience Raffle- For $50 per ticket, yoou can enter to win a magical escape to the Lovango Beach Club to lounge poolside in a cabana with 5 friends . This package valued at $1,400 includes: Cabana for up to six (6) guests Roundtrip transportation for up to six (6) guests from either STJ or STT Welcome bottle of prosecco

The Gala Raffle- Tickets for this one are just $25 a pop or five for $100 and there are SO MANY great prizes on this list!!! Sunset sails, dining certificates, activities, jewelry, art and more! View the full list of prizes and buy your raffle tickets today!

The raffle tickets are on sale until Monday, February 28 at 3PM and the auction closes at the same time. So, head on over to the Friends VINP gala website to enter, or bid, for a chance to win some incredible prizes and experiences.