Business Spotlight: Adventure the Day Away With Catzilla

Good Morning, Good Morning! If you have been following along, you may have noticed how ABSOLUTELY gorgeous our days on the water have been recently. The skies and sea have been stunning, dolphins and whales have been showing their beautiful faces, the underwater life is thriving and the weather has been in absolutely perfect with scattered showers bringing rainbows and lush green landscapes and the Trade Winds keeping the temperature incredibly comfortable during even the warmest times of day.

So, I wanted to share with you a virtual day on the water today for all of you folks who are stuck at home…But, if you are heading to St. John soon, it doesn’t have to be virtual. Get out on the water with Catzilla the next time you visit!

You have packed your bags with towels, snacks and Reef Safe sunscreen and, with your camera in hand, you head into Cruz Bay to the National Park Dock at 9AM to meet your vessel of adventure for the day. Katie, one of the owners, will meet you prior to departure to help avoid the confusion of the crowds at the dock and to ensure you know exactly where to go. Once you arrive, she texts your captain and calls the boat in and you’re off for your day!

As the 33 foot World Cat approaches the dock, you notice a plethora of comfortable seating options with ample shade and sunny areas to relax, a Yeti cooler on board that is packed with ice, water and Painklillers and two 300 HP Yamaha engines that power the hefty boat with fuel efficiency paired with speed. You knowledgeable and friendly Captain greets you and helps you on board as your ready yourself for a day of excitement, beauty and relaxation.

Love City Excursions is a charter boat company owned and operated by Joe and Katie Zachary. The couple met on St. John nearly 16 years ago and, since, have started a business and a family here in Love City, the namesake of their company. They operate Silver Coral and Catzillas I & II offering full day trips, half day trips, water taxi runs between St. John and St. Thomas and snorkel sunset trips. All of which are 100% customized by the guest (that’s you!) with high end options and additional upgrades available. This includes adding additional hours at the end of your day if you are having too much fun to go home when the scheduled trip is “over!”

So, back to that beautiful day! Once on board with a drink in your hand, your Captain will discuss with you your options for the day. All of the trips are 100% what YOU want to do! But, please be understanding that weather, cruise ship crowds and waves can be factors into your Captain’s guidance for your activities. Trust them…Joe and Katie pride themselves on their staff and say that their Captains are a HUGE part of what sets them apart.

“We have really awesome captains who love what they do and have worked for us for years,” Katie told me.

And, with that experience, you will have some amazing options of secret spots to explore for underwater adventures and for lunch. Captain Scotty has an undisclosed “secret” lunch spot on St. Thomas where his guests can enjoy a bite without the crowds! Your Captain will start your day with one or two snorkel stops with the location dependent upon wind and sea conditions. But, you won’t be TOO restricted with Catzilla!

The two boats were built for off-shore fishing so they remain very comfortable in rough seas. And, at six and a half tons, each of these vessels will provide you with stability and comfort throughout your day as you lounge on the bean bag chairs or on the brand new cushions with a custom soundtrack from the JL audio sound system with Bluetooth capabilities.

So, with these boats, you can get to Waterlemon Cay, Buck Island, Cow and Calf, Carvelle Rock and MANY other amazing snorkeling spots throughout your day of adventure with a smooth ride and experienced guides. The underwater world at these and many of the other stops they make will take your breath away! Either way, enjoy a complimentary Painkiller on your way to your lunch destination.

After your snorkel stops, it’s time for lunch! Water Island is an excellent lunch option with a relaxed beach vibe that is totally doable on Catzilla. Lime Out? No problem! Pizza Pi? They’ve got you covered! If you’re looking for something a little more formal, ask Katie in advance about coordinating lunch and mooring reservations at Lovango Resort + Beach Club

After lunch, it’s decision time…You make the call! Is it time for a bit more snorkeling or are you ready for some bar hopping? Or, do you want to just chill on the boat and float about a bit? Christmas Cove is a great final stop for a drink and a swim as the lunch crowds have left the protected bay. And, with Pizza Pi nearby, there are plenty of fun drink options available there.

Before you zip back across the Sound for a 3PM drop off, remember, the fun doesn’t need to stop quite yet! If you aren’t ready to be a landlubber again, ask your Captain about adding additional hours and stops to your day of fun and adventure.