Sunday Funday – Mother’s Day Edition

Mother’s Day weekend is finally here and, as a first time mom, I am compiling a list of options for the hubs and daughter to consider. I’ll let them decide, as long as I get brunch and some beach time with my little family.

If you are still working on plans for Sunday, I’ll let you take a peek at my shortlist:

Coral Bay Catering and Chef Paulie Humble are hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch at Our Place in Coral Bay. The event runs from 10:30am to 1:30am and boasts a full buffet with omelette station, fun drinks, crafts, live music, face painting, a kids art show, and much more! The event is $65 cash per person with a free, limited kids buffet for children 12 and under. To make reservations, text 340-423-6611.

Maho Crossroads will be running some super fun drink deals on Sunday. They will have a specialty drink menu featuring mimosas, rose, and other fun bubbly surprises. Moms get 25% off drinks all day, so I am definitely going to plan a pit stop at Maho to fully flex my mom card.

Rum Hut will begin their Mother’s Day Sunday brunch earlier than usual so we can get some bonus brunch time. The menu includes their delicious brunch favorites, mimosa buckets with fresh juices (try the watermelon), and a new addition to the menu – Caribbean lobster. The view is pretty great as well. Reservations are not required, they’re going to have a host ready to greet you. Open 10am until 3pm this Sunday.

Cruz Bay Landing will be open for Mother’s Day Brunch from 7am to 3pm. Following brunch, they will close for the rest of the day so the staff can spend the holiday with their families. Love this!

Art by Porschia is hosting a Mother’s Day Art Happy Hour from 4 to 6pm at her studio space in Mongoose Junction. The event is just up the stairs from Sun Dog Cafe. Porschia will be unveiling over a dozen new large pieces. Bring a bottle of wine to be entered for a chance to win a painting. All mothers get a free raffle ticket to win one of Porschia’s beautiful paintings. Sign me up, please!!

Are you hosting a Mother’s Day event? Please let us know so we can add it to the list.