Business Spotlight: New Transportation Service From STT Airport To Cruz Bay… The Last Mile Water Taxi

Good Morning! If you’re a frequent traveler to St. John, you know how difficult it can be to get to our little slice of paradise. After a flight to St. Thomas (or multiple depending on where you’re coming from), you’re probably looking forward to some sunshine with a painkiller in hand, and the last thing you want to do is MORE travel.

Unfortunately, to get to St. John you still need to deal with the sometimes hectic St. Thomas airport, meander through other travelers to find a taxi, then get on a ferry to take you over to St. John. When you do finally arrive, you then sometimes need to continue to wait amongst a sea of other tired passengers until your bag is removed from the ferry. That’s why we’re so excited about Sonic Charters announcing their new business line: The Last Mile Water Taxi!

In early 2022, Sonic Charters purchased a severely hurricane damaged, 40’ custom built wave piercing catamaran previously used as a water taxi by Dohm’s Water Taxi prior to Irma and began the process of restoring her. After a full year of renovation and retrofitting, “Water Taxi II” is as good as new and ready to get back to work.

Being a Gold Coast Yachts build, Water Taxi II is a very efficient, smooth ride and has seating for 20, both covered indoors and outdoors. With a max of just 20 passengers, it sounds like this will be a much more private option, making for smoother loading and allow you to avoid big crowds so you can get your luggage quickly upon arrival.

They offer a premium service, including arranged private transportation right from baggage claim in the St. Thomas airport to their vessel in Crown Bay or Sapphire (depending on weather). This is very appealing because Crown Bay is only a short 10 minute drive from the airport. You will then be transported on Water Taxi II to the STJ National Park Service Dock.

Sonic Charters says for guests that want a fast and seamless way to get their vacation started earlier, this will provide an efficient way to get to St. John sooner and take the hassle out of waiting for scheduled transport.

If you’ll be traveling to St. John soon be sure to take advantage of introductory rates for the month of May which are as low as $65 per person each way from Crown Bay to St. John and vice versa.

You can visit their website at www.sttwatertaxis.com for more information around pricing and routes that will run.

They will soon begin service into the BVI’s as well in the coming weeks once their license has been approved.

For guests that are interested in a boat charter, they are also offering discounts on any Sonic Charters day charter boats as an added incentive. Sonic Charters have 6 luxury boats available for charter in the US and BVI and both powerboat and sailing options.