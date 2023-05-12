News of St. John Store Has Launched!

Good Morning! We have some very exciting news to share with you today. News of St. John has just launched an online store which will allow you to purchase merchandise and have it delivered right to your door. The best part is that we will offer a wide variety of designs, including some of your favorite businesses as well as more generic St. John images and sayings. Check it out here!

The store includes products such as t-shirts, rash guards, hats, shot glasses, beach towels, bags, tumblers, flip flops, and more.

We will continue to add even more products and designs as time goes on and we get feedback on what our readers want to see as well as businesses that would like to participate and sell products on the News of St. John Store.

Many of us have friends and family who love St. John and our products can make for great gifts for birthdays, holidays, or just because!

If you’re gearing up for a trip back to our island paradise or didn’t get everything you wanted on your last trip down, we’ve got you covered.

It’s also a great way to support News of St. John and other St. John businesses you know and love. For product sales that are branded with a business name, the profit will be shared between News of St. John and that business.

If you’re a St. John business owner and News of St. John advertiser, we’re extending the first opportunity to you to have merchandise listed on the News of St. John Store. To make it easy on you, News of St. John is handling the product creation, order fulfillment, and customer service. Simply send us your logo or other designs you’d like to appear on the store so we can work with you to get things set up.

Most of our items are print on demand, which means we don’t need to have physical inventory and the products will be manufactured as they are ordered. However, we can also handle fulfillment of physical products if you would like to send them to our headquarters.

You will receive commission on any items that sell, and also benefit from the free branding and name recognition your business will get from having products listed in our store!

Send us an email at [email protected] to get started.