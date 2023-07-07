St. John Rescue Looks for Donations for Oxygen Generator and Oxygen Concentrators

St. John Rescue, the dedicated all-volunteer organization committed to saving lives and serving the community, is seeking donations to purchase a new oxygen generator and multiple portable oxygen concentrators. The former separates oxygen from compressed air to produce medical-grade oxygen. The latter are small, mobile devices that provide sufficient oxygen to its user. The organization’s president, Bob Malacarne, said purchasing these items would help anyone on St. John, from locals to tourists, offer oxygen to those in need free of charge.

Malacarne said the oxygen generator is the “big ticket item” as the current oxygen generator St. John Rescue uses is getting older and is slow to fill concentrators. They received their current oxygen generator with the Rotary of St. John about 12 years ago.

“It is slow,” Malacarne said. “When we fill tanks, we have to stand by, depending on how big the tanks are, for an hour to two hours. Sometimes it will take half a day to fill. The new one is twice the size of the old one, and it’s self-operating. You just put the bottle in, turn it on, and you walk away.”

Adding new oxygen concentrators will help individuals live a more active lifestyle. They will allow those reliant on oxygen to move throughout town and get to and from St. Thomas with no issues.

Currently, St. John Rescue only has one oxygen concentrator. Recognizing the need for more accessible and portable equipment, Malacarne said, “We are looking to buy at least ten portable oxygen concentrators. It’s much easier for them to carry around. It’s like a handbag almost.”

Before starting the fundraiser, Malacarne said they tried seeking funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) but were rejected after being unable to prove that most of the individuals they serve are low to middle-income, as required for financial support.

“We serve everybody from tourists to locals. We couldn’t prove it, and they said we aren’t getting the money,” Malacarne said. Despite this setback, St. John Rescue remains determined to continue its mission. They have invested some of their savings and are actively seeking donations to meet their target before the onset of hurricane season.

As of now, St. John Rescue has raised approximately $33,000 and counting after beginning the fundraiser two weeks ago. The goal is to reach $105,000 to purchase the oxygen generator. Each oxygen concentrator runs approximately $2,800, so Malacarne hopes to raise enough to buy ten. Malacarne also stated that 100% of the donations will go towards the oxygen generator and oxygen concentrator.

“It’s comforting to know that people respect what we do and appreciate what we do,” Malacarne stated. “We work hard. We don’t get paid. We save lives. We are going to keep going until we reach our goal. We are taking a big gamble that people see a value for it.”

Malacarne added when they reach their goal, they will give their current unit to St. Thomas Rescue.

St. John Rescue is a 501c3 non-profit organization that operates solely on the contributions of kind-hearted individuals and businesses. The organization is dedicated to saving lives, providing community education, and improving the quality of life for the people of St. John.

Those wishing to support St. John Rescue’s fundraiser can mail checks to PO Box 1225, St. John, VI 00831, visit their website, or donate through GoFundMe.