Bar Wars Set for Sunday

This Sunday, July 16th, if you notice a fun and rowdy crowd on the beach in front of the Beach Bar around noon, don’t be alarmed. If anything, you might just want to head on down and see what the commotion is all about. It’s time for Bar Wars!



“We’ve been doing Bar Wars at the Beach Bar for 18 years now,” organizer Mike Hedy said. “Every year we raise money for a local charity or organization. This year, we are raising money for Island Health and Wellness.”

Bar Wars is an obstacle course competition that includes diving through hula hoops, swimming in Cruz Bay, making margaritas, jogging in snorkel fins, and whatever other chaos the crew can create. The entry fee for the event is $250 per team. That entry fee will get your whole team event t-shirts and will allow for you to compete with four people and one sub.

If you want to join in on the fun, sign up at the Beach Bar ASAP! You do not have to be in the service industry to play. With it being a charity event, the more teams they have, the more fun it will be for everyone.

“We’ve had tourists, families, local boat companies participate in the past, as well as teams from our sister islands Jost, St. Croix, and St. Thomas,” Hedy said.

Last year, the team from Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse took home the trophy. Rumor has it, they have been training daily in preparation for the 2023 event.

“We look forward to raising as much money as we possibly can for the charity involved,” steakhouse co-owner Jerry Mace said. “With almost all team numbers returning we plan to take home the crown again.”

The event begins at noon on Sunday, so get your costumes ready, round up your teammates, and start stretching and hydrating. If you need additional information, feel free to contact Mike Hedy at 340-771-0768.