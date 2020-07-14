St John Ranks High in Travel and Leisure Magazine

We love St John. That is why we read News of St John, and follow the St John social media pages. We are biased.

But the Caribbean has no shortage of gorgeous islands. Clear blue waters, pristine beaches, and vibrant culture draws in visitors from all around the world looking for a tropical getaway. What makes an island stand out? What makes a traveler choose one out of more than seven hundred? Often, the first spark is media attention.

Anyone working in or interested in the travel industry has likely heard of Travel and Leisure Magazine. The publication has existed in some form for nearly a century. This mass media corporation is responsible for some of the most famous magazines in the world, including Time, Sports Illustrated, and Entertainment Weekly. In short, Travel and Leisure is a big deal. They rank St John #5 in their Top 25 Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.

Check it out.

(The ‘elephant in the room’ when discussing Caribbean travel these days is that most countries are closed off to international travelers. St John and the US Virgin Islands are one of the few locations you can go to relax, unwind, and enjoy the culture after several uncomfortable months in the states. This means more visitors to the island. Please remember to be safe, social distance, where a mask when required, and follow the rules. We are all in this together.)