Real Estate Spotlight: Condo Complex in Cruz Bay with Great Income History!

Has the thought of moving to paradise ever crossed your mind only for you to dismiss it? What would you do for a living? Where would you live? How could you possibly afford to live here? Well, for those of you shopping the market right now, this newly listed, income producing property might be the answer to all of these questions!

This two building complex offers one studio unit and five, two bedroom/one bath long term rentals! While the competition is steep for short term rentals, especially right now, long term apartment rentals are always a hot commodity on St. John. You will likely have no problem keeping these units full of happy St. John residents! The attractive location, just steps to Cruz Bay, guarantees these units will be highly regarded for anyone working in town.

Location, location, location…Just steps from the car barge and downtown!

Live in one of the units in the upper masonry building with views of the channel and St. Thomas and keep your overhead low with steady income from the other five tenant occupied units. Or, continue to rent all six and let your investment pay for itself while you make ready for a permanent move one day! The studio unit would be a perfect fit for a caretaker or property manager situation.

The 2 bedroom units in the three-story masonry building are equipped with the comforts of home and simply decorated with white walls and beautiful dark, hardwood floors so you can make them your own. Take in the views from the 200 square foot deck that is perfect, and large enough, to host a dinner party or happy hour! The easterly winds carry through each apartment, keeping them naturally breezy and energy efficient.

Top floor unit dining area

The upper building is in excellent condition and was built in 2007. There is ample parking for the four units and washers and dryers are provided in the laundry facility on the lower level. The units are partially furnished with beds, dining tables, appliances and other necessities.

Furnished bedroom with private patio access.

The lower building is a frame home built in 1970 and is easily accessible by a separate road that leads to additional parking. Surrounded by palms and other tropical trees, this island style cottage remains shaded through most times of the day and offers a quiet hideaway from nearby Cruz Bay. Both units in the lower building are equipped with updated appliances, a washer and dryer and partial furnishings.

Take your first steps towards a unique money making opportunity in paradise today! This outstanding property is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for $1.5 million. Email Jennifer Doran at [email protected]. Check out the complete listing at 340 Real Estate!