COVID Update: Restaurant Closures, States Added to Mandatory Testing List

Last night the territory reported an additional 11 positive COVID tests. One of which was on St. John. Bringing the Love City total cases during the pandemic to seven. Three of these seven are currently active.

Breakdown for the territory:

Tested: 4,395

Positive: 217

Negative: 4,084

Pending: 94

Active: 105

Recovered: 106

Deaths: 6

Three active cases on St. John doesn’t seem like a lot, right? BUT, it is enough to close down a few of our favorite local businesses temporarily. Both Skinny Legs and High Tide announced on Monday that they would be responsibly closing their doors temporarily “for the safety of our staff, our community and our guests.”

***Note: No staff members for any of the listed businesses have tested positive for COVID. The businesses are responsibly exercising caution based on POSSIBLE contact.

Sam and Jack’s Deli posted a similar message this morning and will be closed temporarily for a second time due to possible COVID-19 contact. All three restaurants reported that employees may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are closed until test results are in.

Additionally, the local veterinarian office and pet supply store, Canines, Cats and Critters, is closed for a short time today for the same reasons and will be open for regular hours tomorrow. Emergency visits are available at any time.

I know there have been a ton of questions and concerns in regards to the new travel policy. I’ve recapped all that I can find on it below as well as the toll free number for the Dept of Tourism.

In light of the recent surge in positive test results in the territory, the Governor has implemented travel restrictions for those traveling from the following states and territories:

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Puerto Rico

Utah

Kansas

Mississippi

Nevada

South Carolina

Texas

The above states are those with a positive testing rate greater than 10% of the population based on John Hopkins University data (updated July 13). Travelers arriving in the territory from the above states as their ORIGIN – Not layover, will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within FIVE DAYS OF ARRIVAL in the territory.

Travelers under the age of 15 will not be required to provide a test result. If travelers do not have a test result upon arrival, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days. The above regulations apply to visitors and residents alike and they go into effect tomorrow – WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2020.

If you have questions, please call the Department of Tourism at 800-372-8784.