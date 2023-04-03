Song of St. John Featuring… Artificial Intelligence?

Good morning! A new technology called ChatGPT has recently emerged that allows you to ask an AI chat bot to answer questions or complete various tasks. All you do is type your question or command into the chat box and then watch the AI go to work. In a matter of seconds you will have your answer or completed task. It’s really amazing to think about how far technology has come!

We decided to do a fun little experiment to put ChatGPT to the test. We asked ChatGPT to sing a song about St. John US Virgin Islands. The result… MINDBLOWN!

(Verse 1)

The sun is shining down on the white sand

Crystal clear water all around the land

St. John, the paradise of the Virgin Isles

A place where every heart can feel a smile

(Chorus)

St. John, the island of love

With beauty that’s sent from above

The turquoise sea and the emerald green

A heavenly sight to be seen

(Verse 2)

The hills are covered in lush green trees

The air is scented with the ocean breeze

With beaches that stretch for miles and miles

St. John is the perfect place for a while

(Chorus)

St. John, the island of love

With beauty that’s sent from above

The turquoise sea and the emerald green

A heavenly sight to be seen

(Bridge)

Come and feel the warmth of the sun

Dance to the rhythm of the Caribbean drum

Enjoy the taste of the local cuisine

And experience a tropical dream

(Chorus)

St. John, the island of love

With beauty that’s sent from above

The turquoise sea and the emerald green

A heavenly sight to be seen

(Outro)

St. John, the paradise of the Virgin Isles

A place where every heart can feel a smile.

Incredible, right?

Of course, nothing replaces the creativity of our wonderful artists and musicians that have been living here or visiting the island for many years.

But still, pretty cool… If you don’t believe us, feel free to give the technology a try for yourself at Chat GPT. Just click the link and create an account for free. We enjoyed asking it to sing a song for our beautiful island, and hope you can have some fun with it too :).