Real Estate Spotlight: Creature Comforts Abound at Coral Rays!

More often than not, when we chat about homes for sale here on St. John, there is some form of island-centric trait that makes a home quaint and charming, but maybe not as functional as one would prefer. But, today I have to share with you an INCREDIBLE Coral Bay villa that absolutely has it all! Quaint island charm meets high tech efficiency and luxurious Caribbean living in the beloved and beautiful four bedroom and four-bathroom villa. Let’s take a closer look at Coral Rays….

Before we get into the bells and whistles of this awesome home, let’s talk location (yes, that’s right…It has it all!). If you love Coral Bay, you absolutely want to take a tour of Coral Rays. Located on the sloping rise of Bordeaux Mountain, from the multitude of outdoor living spaces, you’ll indulge in breathtaking views of Coral Bay, the British Virgin Islands and beyond!

Coral Rays is located within a five-minute drive to all of the hot spots and conveniences that Coral Bay has to offer. A quick jaunt form this home will find you shopping at dining at Isola Shoppes (Salty Mongoose, Jolly Dog, etc.), enjoying a burger and cold beer at Skinny Legs or grabbing provisions from Dolphin Market. Ten minutes of driving time will get you to Salt Pond for a lovely hike to Ram Head followed by a beautiful day at the beach…And maybe a little Flamingo watching! And, when you arrive home to Coral Rays, all of the creature comforts you could ask you will await.

Cool off from your adventures on the deck that features a beautiful pool, jacuzzi, chaise loungers and covered dining table surrounded by new decking and low maintenance railings that were recently installed.

If you’re ready to get out of the sun to cool off a bit, new air conditioners will soothe your sun-kissed skin with a blast of chill upon entering. Oh, and WAPA fueled power outages won’t be an issue with the expansive solar array that fuels Coral Rays. You will be without a worry in the world with all of the incredible house systems that and homeowner can appreciate!

The layout of Coral Rays is absolutely perfect for having visitors in your new home. The main house features a large great room, two primary suites, a gourmet kitchen and indoor and outdoor dining options.

The lower-level pod is readily awaiting your first house guests with two guest suites, accessed by an exterior staircase.

Coral Rays has been well loved and enjoyed by its owners for the past eighteen years but also has an incredibly successful short term rental history. Surrounded by a lush tropical landscape with views that go on forever, this home was designed with fun and relaxation in mind with all of the luxuries and comforts one might need for an exciting vacation OR day-to day island living.

Coral Rays is currently on the market for $1,925,000 with 340 Real Estate. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity…It isn’t often that a home this splendid and functional becomes available on St. John. Take a look at the full listing and contact Agent Rosanne Ramos Lloyd today to schedule a private showing!