Real Estate Spotlight: Unbelievable Views from Impeccably Maintained, Turnkey Villa

Every then and again we come across a home that simply makes us say “wow.” Today is one of those days. Please take a few minutes to check out Villa Tiffany, and see for yourself why this home is such a successful short-term vacation rental.

Tucked away in a very private location high up Freemans Ground on the quieter Coral Bay side of the island sits Villa Tiffany. From the moment you enter through the beautifully-crafted gates, you will be mesmerized by the grand views that greet you on the other side. In one direction you will see Hurricane Hole and the green, rolling hills of St. John’s East End, with the island of Tortola – located in the British Virgin Islands – towering behind. Look to your left and you will see the bustling Coral Bay harbor. And if you happen to be someone who wakes up early enough to catch it, you will see some of the best sunrise views St. John has to offer.

Villa Tiffany features three king en-suites complete with indoor and outdoor showers. This home truly is true-key, spotless in every way. In addition to the three kings and its ample-sized great room, Villa Tiffany features a generously-sized pool and hot tub, both of which have mesmerizing views.

This home sits on an oversized lot complete with mature landscaping and native stone detailing. It also has solar net metering and a Tesla battery backup. This home truly has it all!

Interested? Want to learn more? Please click here to check out the full listing or contact 340 Real Estate Co. Broker/Owner Tammy Donnelly to learn more today!