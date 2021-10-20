Hello all! It’s Jenn again. Hillary is still sailing back to St. John, so I’m overseeing the site again today. 🙂 So as I mentioned Monday, the island looks absolutely fantastic right now! The seas are so calm and clear, and the island is green and lush. But rather than you take my word for it, I wanted to show you so you all can see for yourselves.
Please take a moment to enjoy the soft, rolling waves over at Maho Bay. I recorded this video this past Sunday. Enjoy!
PS: The island is getting busier. If you are looking to take an island tour with me, please book sooner than later. 🙂 You can learn more at www.explorestj.com or feel free to email me with any questions at [email protected]
You can also follow Explore STJ on Facebook and Instagram to see daily island images.
Have a wonderful day everyone! -Jenn
5 thoughts on “A Moment at Maho Bay…”
Info on progrss at Cinnamon Bay, maybe with pictures.
Thanks Jenn, watching that takes me right back to my happy place.
OMG . If I close my eyes I might wake up right there.
Turtles having a rest I hope. Love this place , thank you.
Thanks Jenn need to hear that way up in wisconsin
Hey Jenn! THANK YOU! After an insane day, that was just what I needed. Going to watch over and over…. And so great to see Maho so quiet and serene like it should be. Miss it! xo-