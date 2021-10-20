A Moment at Maho Bay…

Hello all! It’s Jenn again. Hillary is still sailing back to St. John, so I’m overseeing the site again today. 🙂 So as I mentioned Monday, the island looks absolutely fantastic right now! The seas are so calm and clear, and the island is green and lush. But rather than you take my word for it, I wanted to show you so you all can see for yourselves.

Please take a moment to enjoy the soft, rolling waves over at Maho Bay. I recorded this video this past Sunday. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful day everyone! -Jenn