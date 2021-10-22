Downtown STT Ferry Service Set to Resume

Hello everyone, and happy Friday! We have some great news to share with you all today! Ferry service between Cruz Bay and Charlotte Amalie is set to resume in just a few weeks!

Varlack Ventures, one of the two ferry service operators, announced earlier this week that ferry service between Cruz Bay and Charlotte Amalie (often referred to as downtown St. Thomas) will resume on November 13th. According to Varlack’s website, there will be three departures daily from each port. Here is the current schedule per Varlack’s website. Please remember this is all subject to change, so please check Varlack’s website before you plan to travel.





There will also be dedicated taxi service from the airport to the ferry terminal, Varlack stated.

This brings the number of ferry options between St. John and St. Thomas to three. Ferries now depart Crown Bay and Red Hook daily. And, again, ferry service will resume from Charlotte Amalie on November 13th.

Please click here for more information, including the most up-to-date schedules, on the ferry between Cruz Bay and Red Hook, and also for information on the ferry between Cruz Bay and Charlotte Amalie.

Please click here for more information, including the most up-to-date schedules, on the ferry between Cruz Bay and Crown Bay.

You can purchase tickets online for all ferries.

That’s it for today, folks. More news you can use! Have a great one!