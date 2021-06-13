Real Estate Spotlight: Coral Bay Fixer Upper Offers a Unique Island Opportunity

Good Morning! I hope you all had a glorious weekend and that your Monday is off to a great start! Today I have to share with you a blank canvas of a two bedroom, one bathroom home in Coral Bay’s Quacco & Zimmerman neighborhood with incredible views and the opportunity to 100% personalize your island dwelling. It is currently on the market for under $500k and awaiting a new owner and their personal touch to finish up the renovations…Let’s take a look.

When I say fixer upper, it is true. This home needs some work. However, it is currently livable and protected from the elements with electricity, running water and septic all operable.

The home is fully permitted unless the new owners opt to change the current footprint. However, there is space for a pool, additional cottage or workroom space that would need to be permitted if you wanted to add on eventually. It is a sturdy build with a masonry frame and has survived all of the major storms that have passed over St. John since 1987. Even Irma couldn’t knock this one down and we all know how hard she hit over in this area! The foundation may want some further reinforcement but the walls, windows and roof are all fully dried in and ready to go.

Let’s head to the 1200 square feet of interior space to see what adventure awaits 🙂 First, one of the major projects on this home was a kitchen update and that is nearly completed. The floors need some clean up but they are newly tiled and the countertops, cabinets and appliances are all new! The ceiling is beautiful new wood and the lighting is al ready to go…Just awaiting some fixtures with your personal touch!

Really all the kitchen needs is a cleanup and some interior design! Light fixtures, a beautifully tiled backsplash and some pops of color are all this newly updates galley needs to be checked off the to do list.

The full bathroom is also ready to go with some more newly tiled floors, functional fixtures and toilet and gorgeous wood paneled ceilings. These two rooms are currently fully functional and literally just asking for a personal touch!

Now, let’s get into some of the “unfinished business.” The rest of the interior space (living/dining area and two bedrooms) will need to be completely finished out. The rooms are dry and safe, but could use some lovin’. I feel that the beauty to a space like this is that you can make it FULLY your own! You could install drop ceilings to match the kitchen and bath or leave the lofted ceilings with exposed beams to maximize the space. Light fixtures, flooring, paint colors…All of it is yours to decide. This home is a great match up for the right person with motivation and design know how!

It’s almost as if all the hard (and expensive) work was already done…Leaving just the fun stuff and finishing touches up to the new owner.

The additional interior spaces are in several different phases of completion. The smaller of the two bedrooms pictured below has has had a bit more attention than that in the previous photo.

The location of this fixer upper is incredible for those of you who love the natural privacy, peace and quiet and seclusion of Coral Bay that you will enjoy from your covered, wrap around deck with sounds of the surf and nature.

Located in Quaco & Zimmerman, this lot is uniquely situated in a quiet neighborhood with a pond and mangroves situated in front of it that is a part of Lagoon Point Nursery, a privately owned nature preserve and marine sanctuary and nursery.



So, your unobstructed views of the sunrise each morning will stand the test of time and development 🙂

Additionally, you’ll have all of the conveniences you need close by. Head to the south to find Miss Lucy’s and the newly re-opened Concordia Eco Resort or to the north for some provisions at Calabash Market and dinner at Pizzabar in Paradise. Also, this home is a quick drive to Salt Pond, the Ram Head trail or Lameshur if you’re looking to play outside in your new backyard!

This home is awaiting some character, charm and a bit of elbow greases from its new owners and is currently on the market as is/where is with 340 Real Estate for just $495,000! Check out the full listing and contact Tammy Donnelly today to chat details on this great opportunity of a Coral Bay fixer upper.