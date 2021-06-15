BVI UPDATE- Eased Entry Protocol for Vaccinated Travelers

Good Morning! I spotted a fun little BVI update from the Soggy Dollar Bar this weekend in my Facebook feed….

“Hey Shady Friends!! New update from the BVI Government STARTING JUNE 15th:

FULLY vaccinated visitors will NO longer be required to test upon arrival & NO longer required to QUARANTINE… PCR or rapid test is still required to enter territory. PARTIALLY vaccinated visitors will still be required to provide negative PCR upon arrival, test upon arrival & quarantine for 4 days. UNVACCINATED visitors will still be required to provide negative PCR upon arrival, test upon arrival, & quarantine for 7 days.

NO UPDATE ON DAYBOATERS at this time, but this is definitely a step closer! Come sip sum Soggy Painkillers with us this summer “ at this time, but this is definitely a step closer! Come sip sum Soggy Painkillers with us this summer

One step closer to our toes in the sand in White Bay!

I took a look at the statement from Carvin Malone, Minister for Health and Social Development that was dated June 10, 2021, in order to confirm….And the information it is 100% accurate! As of today, Tuesday, June 15, fully vaccinated travelers into the territory do not need to test or quarantine upon arrival. Similar to the USVI’s current requirements, a pre-travel test and approval in their online portal is required as well as submission of full vaccination. But the hassle, and the cost, associated with the arrival test is gone for those who are fully vaccinated. This is great news!

A few key points from the statements:

If a party is traveling/staying together the vaccination exemption to arrival test and quarantine ONLY apply to those in the party whom are fully vaccinated.

If you are traveling with children ages 5-17 who are not fully vaccinated, the child will be required to test upon arrival and return to a testing center and be subjected to a further test on day four.

Still no word from the BVI in regards to the Royal Caribbean reversal decision of vaccination requirements for cruisers.

And no mention of ports/customs check in locations re-opening their services to international vessels outside of the admittance of Road Town Ferry terminal passengers. I phoned BVI Port Authority in regards to this yesterday but never received a call back. But, I am sincerely hoping that announcement is coming soon! There WAS a meeting of the Marine and Cruise Industry scheduled for June 12, but it was canceled. They did not give any information behind the cancellation in their bulletin.

The BVI has also increased the passenger ferry trips between St. Thomas and Road Town from one trip per day to two. I would imagine that a quick overnight getaway via ferry to the BVI would be an allowance for fully vaccinated individuals under the new regulations. Get a rapid test on St. John or St. Thomas, hop on the 2:30 Charlotte Amalie ferry and the next day or the day after, return on one of the two AM Road Town departures.

I know this is not the overall news we have been waiting for, but I trust that a day trip or overnight charter announcement is just around the corner. Soon come, I hope!