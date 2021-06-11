Real Estate Spotlight: The Search for Your Island Home Ends With Villa Equinox

This morning I am sharing with you a stunningly beautiful home that spans across the hillside high above Fish Bay. This home was built with the care and love of the original owner and a long time St. John resident. He built the home with his family and the environment around him in mind and that thoughtfulness shines in the clever details, artistry and functionality throughout this comfortable yet spacious villa. I’d like to introduce to you today this spectacular residence with equally spectacular panoramic views of the Caribbean: Villa Equinox.

Villa Equinox is a four bedroom, four bathroom income producing home that shows great past successes as both a long term and a short term rental. The luxurious, yet highly functional, villa is also home to a one bedroom, one bathroom caretakers apartment, a pool, game room, hot tub, solar and generator power backup, additional storage and a workroom.

The pool and deck area is surrounded by native stonework and lush green tropical landscaping; complete with a multitude of native fruit trees (ideal for a morning smoothie or afternoon snack!), brilliantly colored island flowers and multiple varieties of delicate orchids.

The views from each of the outdoor (and indoor!) spaces on the property span 180 degrees, encapsulating unobstructed sunset views and St. Croix to the west and the mountainous greenery of Virgin Islands National Park shoreline to the south.

The entire home was built with loving care for both the structure and the environment by the current owner. An early proponent of solar energy, it was important to him that this home was built in as much of an Eco-conscious manner as they could afford at the time. Much of the excavation was done by hand with pick, shovel and sledge hammer as the foundation of Villa Equinox was laid before backhoes had made their way to St. John! The power tools used were powered by solar energy and, although Villa Equinox is now connected to WAPA, solar and generator backups continue to assist when the power goes down…Which is frequent on St. John! When I am searching for a place to live here, the power backup is always my FIRST question…Here you have two backups!

Like most other homes on St. John, Villa Equinox is fed by rainwater from the large cistern on site that would need to be refilled in the event that it ran out…But, you likely won’t see too much of that! The builder and current owner said that in all his years of living there with his family, they have never needed to refill the cistern with water delivery!

Now, let’s take a look around inside at some of those thoughtful details I was telling you about! Villa Equinox manages somehow to feel both spacious and extremely comfortable throughout with an open concept living, dining and kitchen area and cathedral ceilings, rich wood accents and beautiful native stonework throughout.

This kitchen is absolutely perfect in my opinion! Room at the bar for friends and family to chat while you work, natural light flowing through the windows above the sink, a huge walk-in pantry and plenty of counter space and beautiful cabinetry without it being TOO much to upkeep!

The adjacent dining area that shares this open space is nothing short of comfort with an immaculate view…Imagine taking your family meals with the sunset pouring in the floor to ceiling custom sliders.

Or take a walk outside for a little happy hour cocktail or some morning coffee from one of the multitude of outdoor seating areas on the property….

Up the stairs from the shared living space is a comfortable master suite with en suite bathroom and private patio area. The views from the sleeping quarters of this space are incredible with the rolling hillsides to the south and the wide open ocean to the west.

The Cabana Bedroom of Villa Equinox, located on the other side of the pool, spares no lavishness or elaborate detail! Cathedral ceilings, native stonework and incredible stone tiled floors are surrounded by beautiful views on all sides in this most recently built portion of the home.

The attached private bathroom is absolutely STUNNING with an ornate custom stone vanity and sink and elaborately sized shower!