Real Estate Spotlight: Charming Coral Bay Home with Great Location, Pool and Incredible Views!

Good Morning, Good Morning! You guys, I have an absolutely to die for family home to share with you today! Three bedrooms and three and a half baths surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, spanning outdoor living areas and views of Coral Harbor all within walking distance to some of Coral Bay’s best dining and shopping…Like what you’re reading so far? Well, then, let me tell you a bit more about Seabiscuit…

Seabiscuit is a perfect home for a family or a single or couple in need of plenty of space for entertaining visiting guests! Because, let’s face it, as soon as you own a home on St. John with extra bedrooms, your friends and family will start swooping up plane tickets left and right 🙂 Located above the Isola Shoppes in Coral Bay, this quaint masonry villa has a covered wrap-around deck that will allow you to enjoy the beautiful views of Coral Bay harbor as the boats sway in and out of the bay while enjoying its gentle breezes and early morning sunrise views.

If you’re not familiar with the Isola Shoppes, then let me better acquaint you! This awesome little shopping and dining plaza is just a quick walk down the road and is the home to Jolly Dog and Zemi Island Designs – two great spots for shopping. And, if you’re in the mood for a drink and a bite, you can swing by Salty Mongoose for some incredible pizza or Wok on the Beach for some Asian cuisine. OR, if you’re in the mood to eat in, Homemade Meals to go is also in the Isola Shoppes! And just a quick walk next door is Dolphin Market and Aqua Bistro, if you feel the need to stretch your legs a bit more 🙂

Seabiscuit’s main living area features a large great room with custom mahogany doors that lead to a gourmet kitchen with incredible cabinetry, a quaint dining space for four, a comfy living room and half bath.

The home features an internal staircase that leads to two bedrooms with en suite baths. The third bedroom is accessed from an exterior area, just past the beautiful stone outdoor shower.

Oh, and I did mention a pool didn’t I? Well, picture yourself here…Sunbathing or entertaining or dining or just enjoying a good book with your morning cup o Joe. The pool at Seabiscuit is sizeable with plenty of space for the kids to play while the adults enjoy cocktails in the Caribbean sun.

If you love what you’ve seen so far, then take a moment to take a peek at the complete listing for this stunning home with an incredible Coral Bay location! And, take the full video tour…

If you have been on the hunt for the perfect St. John home for your family, then look no further. Seabiscuit has it all! This charming home has just recently been re-listed with 340 Real Estate for $1.295 million and likely won’t last long! So contact Agent Tammy Donnelly today to schedule a showing and find out more about this incredible home ownership opportunity!