Downtown Ferry Resumes Service Tomorrow!

Good Morning, Good Morning! I have a bit more travel news for you today before we head into the weekend! The Charlotte Amalie/Cruz Bay Ferry will resume services as of Saturday, July 16, making your travel days to and from St. John a bit easier!

Beginning tomorrow, there will be three departure times daily from the Loredon Boynes Sr. (people ferry) Dock in Cruz Bay and three departures daily from the Edward Wilmot Blyden (sea plane) Terminal in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

Tickets may be purchased for the downtown ferry on the St. John Ferry Ticketing website for $12 per non-resident adult and $3.50 per child (both rates are one-way). And don’t forget to pay for your bags at check out! Any bag larger than a standard day pack should have a ticket as well 🙂

In addition to making your travel day a little easier and your STT taxi ride a little shorter on said travel days, this is a great way to check out downtown St. Thomas for those of you who have been looking for something a bit different to explore! Historic downtown Charlotte Amalie is absolutely beautiful and teeming with great dining, shopping, history, tourist attractions and local vendors. Pro-tip: Head over on a Saturday morning for the open air market on Market Square that is teeming with fresh fruits, veggies, fish and more!

Oh, and for those of you who might be interested in traveling to STJ for the day from a cruise ship, this is a perfect solution! Take the 10AM over and the 3:45 back to your port for nearly five glorious hours on St. John without the worry of a taxi on St. Thomas.

I hope all of you out there are soaking up these last weeks of summer time…We head to Puerto Rico tomorrow to haul Asante out of the water for hurricane season and a quick, and very necessary, va-cay-tion weekend! Although we will miss being on the water every day over these next few months, I personally am looking very forward to playing catch up on a ton of projects around the house and digging in on some more lengthy feature articles for all of you 🙂

Have a great weekend everyone!