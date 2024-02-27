Save the Date: Taste of Lovango Returns to Lovango Resort + Beach Club

The tastiest celebration in the USVI is returning to Lovango Resort + Beach Club this spring! Last year, the boutique resort on Lovango Cay, just a seven-minute ferry ride from St. Thomas or St. John, hosted its first annual Taste of Lovango celebration of fine food, craft cocktails, delectable wines and accomplished chefs from around the globe. And, on May 29, the second Taste of Lovango weekend begins with an aim to explore, and elevate, our palates and culinary horizons.

This spring, many of the celebrity chefs who were featured during last year’s event will return to the tiny cay in the US Virgin Islands to display their rock star culinary talents for all of us to enjoy. The returning chefs include Brian Arruda (Executive Chefs at Home), Tiffani Faison (Top Chef & Big Heart Hospitality), Robbie Felice (pastaRAMEN) and Sam Choy (James Beard Award Winner) will join us once again for a culinary extravaganza on Lovango Cay.

Lovango Resort + Beach Club’s own Executive Chef and Director of Culinary, Chef Stephen Belie, will lead the charge on the festival of foodie delights once again this year…And if you have ever enjoyed any of the amazing dining options at the resort, you know how exciting that is!

New to the party this year are incredibly talented and celebrated chefs from around the country:

Brad Kilgore– James Beard Finalist and Former chef at two restaurants with three Michelin Stars

Gerald Sombright– Multiple Michelin Stars and featured chef at culinary festivals all over the country

Ryan O’Sullivan– Winner of Season 22 Hell’s Kitchen

Allen Susser– James Beard Award Winner

Alex Belew– Award Winning Chef, Entrepreneur and Pod-Cast Host, Winner of Season 21 Hell’s Kitchen

Alexandra Ciuffo– NYC-based chef and Food Network personality.

And last (but not at all least!), let’s give a round of applause for St. John’s very own Chef Vincent Alterio who will make his premier appearance at the Taste of Lovango this spring! Chef Vinny built his expansive culinary career in Chicago before landing on St. John in 2015, later starting a flourishing catering company utilizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients for his high-end clientele.

This year, the event will span across four days and four nights absolutely packed with incredible dining and imbibing options for all palates in one of the most beautiful settings on earth. Every inch of the beach club and dining areas are surrounded by Caribbean breezes and breathtaking views of the sea. By day, you’ll enjoy the relaxing beach club atmosphere and Taste of Lovango’s Dining and Retail Pop-Ups. By night, under the twinkling lights, options include an opening party “street fair,” six course prix fixe dinners and a Caribbean Lobster Bake.

We will give you ALL of the amazing details once they have been confirmed. But we wanted to make sure you have this stimulating culinary event on your calendars as you plan your upcoming vacations or day trips from the neighboring islands!

Tickets were just released TODAY and we wanted to make sure you all had the first opportunity to gain access to the second annual Taste of Lovango! There are a VERY limited number of “all-inclusive” packages available that include incredible accommodations in the Lovango Resort Glamping Tents, Treehouses or Cottages and complete access to all of the festivities throughout the week.

You can also join in the fun while staying on St. John or St. Thomas! Simply head over to the Taste of Lovango website and browse the available dining and Beach Club options between May 29 and June 1, select your options and head to the check out. Your ferry ride is included in the cost of a daytime Beach Club reservation OR any of the evening dining options. The festival has also partnered with the Wharfside Village Hotel in Cruz Bay which is a great place to stay and walk to the ferry!

We will update you in a few weeks about the additional details of this amazing event. Cheers to the Second Annual Taste of Lovango!