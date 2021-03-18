On the Market: Find Your Dream Home(s) at Still Waters!

Good Morning! If you are on the hunt for a home on St. John, Still Waters is one that you absolutely must check out! This place is actually two homes in one with a great rental history, gourmet kitchen and inviting pool deck in the convenient and sought after Chocolate Hole neighborhood. The price on Still Waters was recently reduced by $100,000 and the seller is motivated so take a little walk through with me and schedule a showing soon…With this price reduction, it may not be “On the Market” for much longer 🙂

Still Waters is a lovely island retreat, neatly nestled on an East facing, wooded half acre of Love City land, just a few moments drive from downtown Cruz Bay. It is actually two homes in one that combine to provide four full bedrooms, a lofted bedroom, two full kitchens, two living rooms and four baths. The main villa houses two bedrooms, the loft and two baths while the separate two bedroom, two bath cottage sits adjacent with its own private entry and patio area.

The possibilities for both income and comfortable living in a home set up in this way are endless. You could live in the cottage and rent the popular main villa short term, live in the main villa and rent the cottage or, if you are planning to simply use this as a second home, use the cottage for caretakers and rent the main villa!

The Still Waters main villa is light and airy with a cleverly designed open floor plan and bright modern decor, accentuated by natural stone artistry throughout. The cobalt blue tiled floors and counter tops add a lovely color pop to the wood accents and bright, white walls and fixtures.

In the shared living space of the villa you’ll find a cozy sitting area that looks out over the pool deck, a dining area with a table for six and an amazingly outfitted gourmet kitchen. Throughout the home, you’ll find elaborate, yet tasteful, Indonesian teak furnishings like those in the seating area pictured below.

The kitchen in the main villa is beautifully appointed and has all the luxuries you will need to create incredible meals in the comfort of your home. Stainless Thermodore and Kitchenaid appliances, ample counter and cabinet space and a dishwasher make cooking a lovely dinner, and cleaning up after, a breeze. I have a bit of stove envy about that gas range myself…Ha! The view doesn’t hurt either! If you are searching for a glimpse of the water in either of the Still Water homes, you won’t have to look too far. Nearly every room in both the villa and the cottage feature a view of the sea.

Above the shared space, you will find the most adorable little lofted bedroom alcove with beautiful hard wood floors, a teak desk and ornate wrought iron twin bed. This could easily be used as a simple office space or spare bed for overnight guests, but I can just see a little kiddo loving this quaint space on the “top bunk.” 🙂

The other two, more intimate, sleeping areas of the main villa are spacious and filled with more ornate furnishings for the adults. Each of the two bedrooms host four poster king sized beds adorned with feminine canopies and more elaborately hand carved Indonesian teak decor.

I mentioned the stonework artistry earlier on…Well, the bathrooms in both the main home and the cottage are decked out with intricate natural stone and tile work. In the master bath of the villa a gorgeous path of polished river stones spills into the step in shower with a corresponding corner shelf space.

Exit the villa from the bathroom, bedrooms or the main living area and be greeted by a gorgeously inviting pool and outdoor lounge area with spanning views of the Caribbean beyond. The pool, in my opinion, is just the perfect size with plenty of space to cool off on those sunny tropical afternoons but not too large to present a pain in maintaining it!

You can access adjacent cottage from the pool area but it also has a completely separate entrance, accessible from the lower road. If you are staying in one home and renting the other, you won’t even have to share parking with your guests or tenants!

The cottage at Still Waters is quaint, yet surprisingly spacious. It houses and entirely separate living area, kitchen, dining space, two full bedrooms and two full baths on two levels!

On the cottage’s lower level, a small bedroom offers quiet privacy and a newly redesigned and extremely modern en suite bathroom.

In addition to its full sustainability as a stand alone home, the cottage also offers a private patio space, perfect for enjoying the views and luscious landscape with your morning coffee or an afternoon drink.

Still Waters is currently listed with Joan Sparling at American Paradise Real Estate for $1,695,000. If this place looks like it could be your future home, make sure to act fast and contact Joan today. With a $100k price drop in this sought after neighborhood, these lovely homes likely won’t be around for long!