Not-So-Slow Season

It’s late August on St. John and many of us are finally settling in to some well-deserved relaxation. Offseason can mean something different for everyone and it’s fun to see how people choose to spend it.



Coral Bay resident Tammy Deines had been wanting to explore the surrounding islands, so she decided to use her slow time coordinating group day trips from St. John.



“I decided to start organizing day trips because I thought it would be a good way for people to meet and get together – locals and visitors alike,” Deines said. “I research and create day trips and invite people to join the event and go with me.”

Each day trip attendee is responsible for paying their own way, but the group setting means you won’t have to navigate it alone. Some people will stay with the group once they arrive at the destination, while others might split off. It is a very low-pressure, fun environment.

“I wanted to find ways to travel off the island that wouldn’t break the bank,” Deines said.

Tammy has already organized multiple trips to the BVIs. Next up, she is taking a group over to Water Island via St. Thomas on Sunday.

For more information on how you can participate, visit Tammy’s page Day Trippin from STJ.

Caitlin Shepherd, the Executive Chef at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse, already has her month perfectly curated for offseason adventures as soon as the restaurant starts their break in early September.

“I’m starting with a week or so of just enjoying St. John,” Shepherd said, acknowledging that it is easy to take this incredible place for granted when you are in the middle of the busy season grind.

“Next, I’ll be heading to San Juan solely so I can dine at Marmalade for the first time,” Shepherd said. “After that, I’ll spend some time visiting friends and family in the states.”

As for me? I am planning to keep Coral Bay Adventures open so I can work on merchandise art and purchasing for next season. That nice little breeze coming off the water at the shop is far more enjoyable than the afternoon sun hitting my windows at home.

St. John’s current slow pace is also giving me some extra time to explore new hobbies. I started hosting trivia at Upstairs Bar on Monday nights from 7-9pm and I just started taking water yoga classes!

The newest addition to my hobby list is that my husband, Andy, and I will be hosting a free children’s storytime event every Monday at 4:30 in the Franklin Powell park gazebo. Our first event will be September 4th. More information to come, but we are so excited to get started.

How are you spending low season? Any ideas or recommendations? Comment below and let us know!