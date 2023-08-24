Business Spotlight: What To Do During The Off Season?

Guest Contribution: Island Roots Charters

You’ve likely read about and heard all the news of the various St. John businesses closing up for the off-season. Everybody needs a break right!?

Well, we’re here to tell you that’s not the case for Island Roots Charters! We’ll actually be expanding our boating options to include a 4hr USVI Half Day that’s perfect for the off-season traveler.

Without all the fun water-based establishments offering lunch and drinks, our focus is exclusively on snorkeling and exploring the outlying cays, bays and beaches you can only access by boat. Whether you opt for the morning (8:30am-12:30pm) or the afternoon (1:00pm-5:00pm) session, you’ll have time to make 3-5 distinct stops during the trip. Swim, snorkel, sightsee, cocktail, cruise and explore!

Warm waters, reduced crowds and generally picture-perfect sea conditions, the off-season is definitely a prime time for visitors (and residents) to explore the many reefs, outlying cays and shorelines which are not as easily accessed during the windier and wavier times of the year.

In additional to the Half Day, we’ll still be offering our 6.25hr USVI Full Day, 8hr BVI Full Day, 9.5hr BVI Extended Day and signature “Golden Hours” afternoon/sunset trips.

What’s even better is that we’ll be offering a 10% discount on all bookings from August 27th to October 15th. Reservations only require an easily refundable $100 deposit to book your trip.

And if that’s not reason enough to charter a boat during the off-season, know that when booking with Island Roots Charters, you’re supporting a STJ resident-based business! Family owned and operated for over ten years, you can be assured you’re boating with folks that know the Virgin Island waters and are invested in the St. John community.

Outside of the boating industry, we’ve been involved in the community through education, VI Fire Services, and rebuilding long-term housing for island residents. We even just finished hosting a kid’s outdoor summer camp at our home near Salt Pond.

For any questions or to book a boat charter with Island Roots, call or text 340-643-5000. Or visit our live online calendar to check availability and book online. Live Calendar