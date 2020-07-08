New Review Feature Launched, Starting with Lovango Rum Bar and Just Fish Charters

“Yum, yum, yummm”

“The best pizza on island”

“The best pizza, period.”

Lovango Rum Bar has been open for roughly a month and the reviews have been fantastic. People love the amazing Neapolitan pizza paired with a craft cocktail or flight of rum and a spectacular Cruz Bay sunset. But how would the business know how they’re doing without your reviews?

The News of St John is adding a new “review” feature so that YOU can review and rate St John businesses after trying their products!

Lovango Rum Bar is helping to launch the new News of St John review service by adding 20 additional gift certificates to the StJohn.Deals marketplace. Have you heard about StJohn.Deals? Well, its a new site that allows you to purchase activitity, dining, shopping and lodging vouchers at a discount before you visit! Lovango Rum Bar vouchers are available in limited quantity and when you buy one for $80, you get $100 to spend on dinner and drinks!

Please take a moment to read the previous Lovango Rum Bar spotlight. If you have already checked out the place, then please leave a review at the bottom of the article (screenshot shown below, use links to participate).

If you haven’t yet been, there then feel free to buy a gift certificate and leave a review afterwards.

We have tested the review feature on the Just Fish charter and will be adding review functionality to more business spotlights regularly. Check out this new feature and, if you have used Just Fish, please review them!