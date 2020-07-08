July 8th COVID Update: Another Surge in Testing Results…….

There has been a surge in COVID testing on St Croix, St Thomas, and St John.

Unfortunately St Croix continues to see positive tests, and to a lesser extent St Thomas.

Over the last two weeks St Croix has gone from a total of 37 positive tests on June 28th, to 71 positive tests on July 7th.

Over the same time period, St Thomas has gone from a total of 40 positive tests to a total of 47 positive tests.

Very good news on St John. St John had ZERO positive tests in that same time period.

This isn’t necessarily a result of limited testing. We had 10 negative tests in a single day, and 26 negative tests of the time period in question.

(an additional negative test was reported on July 7th)

So despite the Governor opening up the doors to travel, and surges of positive tests on the other islands, we have done a good job in preventing infection and spread of the virus.

That doesn’t mean we should let our guard down. We will have positive tests again in the future.

But if we continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing, we can continue to do better than other areas of the country.